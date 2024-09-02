(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & media industry Almanac 2024: market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive market research report provides detailed forecasts, market estimates, and technological analysis within the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry.
It offers vital insights for shaping strategies related to business development, product innovation, and investment decisions. Key features of the report include business trend analysis, an in-depth industry overview, and an exploration of technology trends. It also covers forecasts, discussions on spending, investment, and consumption, as well as in-depth industry statistics, metrics, and employment numbers.
Additional features include an industry glossary, a list of industry contacts such as professional societies and associations, and profiles of leading companies in the U.S. and globally. The report covers publicly held, private, and subsidiary companies, providing executive contacts and revenue details. For public companies, detailed financial summaries are included, offering a robust tool for understanding the dynamics of the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry.
Key Questions Answered Include:
How is the industry evolving? How is the industry being shaped by new technologies? How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies? What is the size of the market now and in the future? What are the financial results of the leading companies? What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
The Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry
Introduction to the Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles DVR Market Evolves/Time-Shifting Hurts Advertisers Pandora and Spotify Lead in Streaming Music Via Internet Radio but Face Challenge from Apple Music/SiriusXM Tops 33.97 Million Subscribers New Video Game Console Technologies and Features Boost Sales Telecom Companies, Including AT&T and Verizon, Compete Fiercely Against Cable in the TV, Internet and Telephone Market Television Ads Evolve to Face New Challenges, Formats and Online Competitors Movie Attendance Rebounds/Film Studios Release Quickly to Streaming Services Global Internet Market Tops 5.40 Billion Users/Ultrafast Broadband Expands, both Fixed and Wireless Entertainment-based retailing, including Power Towns Newspapers and Magazines Rely on Digital Editions and Apps Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Games Create Opportunities in the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $171 Billion Yearly Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers Overview of the Electronic Games Industry AI Profoundly Impacts the Entertainment Industry The Future of Entertainment, Movie, Publishing & Media Industry: Disruption, Portability and Consumer Control
Companies Featured
ABS-CBN Corporation ABS-CBN Holdings Corporation Activision Blizzard Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp Alphabet Inc (Google) Altice USA Inc Inc AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC Networks Inc American Express Company Apple Inc Aristocrat Leisure Limited Ascential plc AT&T Inc Audacy Inc Australian Radio Network (ARN) Avid Technology Inc Ballys Corporation Beasley Broadcast Group Inc Beat Holdings Limited Berkshire Hathaway Inc (Holding Co) Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA Best Buy Co Inc Bilibili Inc Bowlero Corp Boyd Gaming Corporation Brightcove Inc BuzzFeed Inc Caesars Entertainment Inc Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Cedar Fair LP Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc Century Casinos Inc Charter Communications Inc Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc China Literature Limited Churchill Downs Incorporated Cinemark Holdings Inc Cineplex Inc Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc Cogeco Communications Inc Cogeco Inc Comcast Corporation Corus Entertainment Inc Cumulus Media Inc Daily Journal Corporation DallasNews Corp Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc DISH Network Corporation Dolby Laboratories Inc Drive Shack Inc E W Scripps Company (The) EchoStar Corporation Educational Development Corporation Electronic Arts Inc (EA) Embracer Group AB Endeavor Group Holdings Inc Entravision Communications Corporation EPR Properties Fox Corporation fuboTV Inc Full House Resorts Inc Future PLC Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited GameStop Corp Gannett Co Inc Genting Singapore PLC GigaMedia Limited GMM Grammy PCL Golden Entertainment Inc Graham Holdings Company Gray Television Inc Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA (OPAP) Grupo Radio Centro SAB de CV Grupo Televisa SAB Harte Hanks Inc Hershey Company (The) Hurriyet Gazetecilik ve Matbaacilik AS HYBE Co Ltd i-Cable Communications Limited IAC/InterActiveCorp iHeartMedia Inc IMAX Corporation International Game Technology PLC Intralot SA iQiyi Inc ITV plc John Wiley & Sons Inc Kangwon Land Inc Kaspien Holdings Inc Lagardere SCA Lamar Advertising Company Las Vegas Sands Corp (The Venetian) Lee Enterprises Incorporated Liberty Global plc Liberty Media Corporation Light & Wonder Inc Lions Gate Entertainment Corp Live Nation Entertainment Inc Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp Manila Broadcasting Company Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation Melco International Development Limited Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook) MFE - MediaForEurope NV MGM Resorts International Microsoft Corporation Modern Times Group MTG AB Naspers Limited Ncsoft Corporation Netflix Inc New York Times Company (The) News Corporation Nexstar Media Group Inc Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd Nintendo Co Ltd Oriental Land Co Ltd Panasonic Corporation Paramount Global Pearson PLC Penn National Gaming Inc PLBY Group Inc Promotora de Informaciones SA ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE Qurate Retail Inc Rank Group plc (The) Reading International Inc RELX PLC Rogers Communications Inc Roku Inc RTL Group SA Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc Saga Communications Inc Salem Media Group Inc Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Sands China Ltd Sanoma Oyj SBS (Seoul Broadcasting System) Schibsted ASA Scholastic Corporation SciPlay Corporation SeaWorld Entertainment Inc Sega Sammy Holdings Inc Seven Group Holdings Limited Seven West Media Limited Sharp Corporation Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town Co Ltd (OCT Limited) Shun Tak Holdings Limited Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Sirius XM Holdings Inc Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SKY Network Television Limited SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation Sony Group Corporation Southern Cross Media Group Limited Spanish Broadcasting System Inc Sphere Entertainment Co Spotify Technology SA Studio City International Holdings Limited Super League Enterprise Inc Tabcorp Holdings Limited TEGNA Inc Television Francaise 1 SA Tencent Music Entertainment Group Thomson Reuters Corporation Thryv Holdings Inc TKO Group Holdings Inc Townsquare Media Inc Trans-Lux Corporation TV Azteca SAB de CV TV TOKYO Holdings Corporation TVA Group Inc Universal Music Group NV Urban One Inc Vail Resorts Inc Value Line Inc Vecima Networks Inc Verizon Communications Inc Vivendi SA Walt Disney Company (The) Warner Bros Discovery Inc Warner Music Group Corp Webzen Inc Wynn Resorts Limited Xperi Inc Yellow Pages Limited Ziff Davis Inc
