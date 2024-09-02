Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size To Achieve USD 3,680.47 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global artificial intelligence (AI) size is worth around USD 638.23 billion in 2024 and is predicted to achieve around USD 3,680.47 billion by 2034, representing a double digit CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2034. Ottawa, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) size is expected to increase from USD 538.13 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 3,077.32 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The inclusion of AI in almost all industries is driving the market's growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a technology that emulates human intelligence and problem-solving skills. As AI usage in business increases, questions around AI ethics and responsible AI become more important. There are two forms of artificial intelligence: weak AI (ANI) and strong AI (AGI). Deep learning and machine learning are sub-disciplines of artificial intelligence that use neural networks to learn from massive quantities of data. Generative models are an emerging area of artificial intelligence. AI applications include speech recognition, customer service, computer vision, supply chain management, and weather forecasting. Speech recognition employs Natural Language Processing (NLP), whereas customer service employs virtual agents and chatbots. Convolutional neural networks are used for computer vision, while adaptive robots and predictive analytics are used in supply chain applications. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Highlights:

North America recorded the largest market share of 36.90% in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 19.8 during the forecast period.

By technology insight, the deep learning segment contributed the biggest market share of 36.9% in 2023.

By solution, the service segment captured the highest market share of 39.4% in 2023. By end-user, the BFSI segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 17.1% in 2023.

The Canada artificial intelligence (AI) market size surpassed USD 51.87 billion in 2023 and is predicted to cross around 360.57 billion in 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2034.



The Germany artificial intelligence (AI) market size was estimated at USD 31.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2034.



The South Korea artificial intelligence (AI) market size reached USD 19.5 billion in 2023 and is representing a solid CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The Japan artificial intelligence (AI) market size surpassed USD 24.09 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 20.5% from 2024 to 2034. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue Analysis by Segments: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Technology, 2022 and 2023

Technology 2022 2023 Deep Learning 165.98 196.83 Machine Learning 122.59 145.43 NLP 91.33 108.31 Machine Vision 74.22 87.57

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Solution, 2022 and 2023

Solution 2022 2023 Hardware 109.20 129.66 Software 168.85 200.24 Services 176.08 208.23



Regional Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) market size is calculated at USD 146.09 billion in 2024 and is estimated to cross around USD 851.46 billion by 2034, registering a healthy CAGR of 19.3% from 2024 to 2034.



North America led the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023.

North American AI market is being driven by government measures to boost AI use across industries. North American governments invest in AI research, create specialized research institutes, and fund AI-related projects. Artificial intelligence is also applied in public safety, transportation, and healthcare. Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence (AI) market in the U.S. has advanced significantly, with regional enterprises and research institutions developing new robots as well as social and companion robots for human interaction.

For instance, Evolv Technology, a market leader in AI-based weapons detection and security screening, has collaborated with Ricoh USA, a global service delivery organization, to enhance its customer service program. This move is part of Evolv's North American expansion ambitions, which aim to create safer places to live, work, learn, and play.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. China is a significant artificial intelligence (AI) market, with a greater CAGR projected in the next years. The Chinese government has backed AI, emphasizing the“Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan” to boost long-term growth.

India is predicted to expand quicker, with machine learning, natural language processing, and autonomous and sensor technology driving market expansion. The semiconductor industry , along with the automotive, healthcare, retail, and consumer industries, account for the majority of AI's GDP. Japan's AI market development is predicted to accelerate due to its aging population and diminishing workforce.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segment Analysis:

Technology Analysis:

The deep learning segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023.

Deep learning is an effective method for analyzing massive datasets , enhancing image identification, natural language processing, fraud detection, and medical diagnosis. It is inexpensive and frequently utilized in the business and technology industries.

Deep learning models are utilized in a variety of applications, including computer vision, natural language processing, customer evaluations, social media monitoring, political analysis, voice search, speech-to-text translation, and real-time traffic management and supply chain optimization. These methodologies have also affected science and technology in terms of understanding neural networks and potential improvements.

Solution Analysis:

The service segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023.

AI is transforming customer service by increasing interaction, providing 24-hour support, and increasing customer loyalty and brand recognition. Chatbot-based help, forecasting customer demands, 24-hour support, decision-making assistance, natural language processing (NLP), sentiment and advanced analytics , and robotic process automation are all common responsibilities.

AI-powered chatbots reduce wait times , while machine learning and predictive analytics assist operators in identifying typical requests. NLP analyzes client interactions in real-time, which improves customer happiness and efficiency. Sentiment and sophisticated analytics evaluate client comments and attitudes. Robotic process automation lowers costs and increases efficiency.

End-user Analysis:

The BFSI segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) market in 2023.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the banking, financial services, and insurance industries by automating activities, improving security, and offering tailored services. AI-powered chatbots respond in real time to client inquiries, decreasing human labor and increasing operational efficiency.

Machine learning algorithms detect fraudulent actions , allowing for early identification and prevention. AI-powered suggestions create individualized product and service experiences, hence increasing cross-selling potential. Robo-advisors provide automated financial planning and investment guidance, and continual monitoring modifies investments to reflect market movements. AI is also important in data security, privacy, fraud prevention, and cyber dangers.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report Coverage:

Report Attribute Key Statistics AI Market Size by 2034 USD 3,680.47 Billion AI Market Size in 2024 USD 638.23 Billion AI Market Size in 2023 USD 538.13 Billion AI Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 19.1% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered Technology, Solution, End Use, and Regions By Technology Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing and

Computer Vision By Solution Hardware, Software and Services By End-Use Healthcare, BFSI, Law, Retail, Advertising & Media, Automotive & Transportation, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Others Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Dynamics:

Driver: Decision making

The ability to decision-making is a key driver for the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market. AI plays an important role in decision-making by analyzing large amounts of data to detect patterns and trends, helping organizations and individuals to make rapid and correct judgments. Its capacity to analyze information rapidly minimizes the time necessary for decision-making, giving it a competitive advantage in dynamic contexts.

For example, in the healthcare business, AI assists clinicians in diagnosing diseases by analyzing medical imaging, recognizing early indicators of ailments like cancer, and lowering the possibility of human mistakes. This improves patient outcomes and facilitates more effective healthcare delivery.

Restraint: Data privacy and security

Deep and machine learning models rely on available data and resources to train. However, the massive volume of data created by millions of people globally raises worries about possible misuse. For example, a medical service provider may lose personal data to the dark web due to a cyber-attack, including information on illnesses and health issues.

The expanding volume of data increases the possibility of data leaking. To overcome this, some firms train data on smart devices, guaranteeing that only the trained model is returned to the company, therefore overcoming data availability and security constraints.

Opportunity: Improved business automation

Approximately 55% of firms have implemented AI, indicating a possible growth in automation in the near future. AI can manage simple customer conversations and employee inquiries, and its capacity to analyze massive volumes of data and present conclusions in visual ways helps speed up decision-making.

This enables businesses to make informed judgments without having to spend time sorting through data themselves. Developers should thoroughly understand the technology's capabilities and domain in order to connect AI challenges with specific difficulties rather than focusing just on specific problems to address.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Key Companies





Intel Corporation

Arm Limited

NVIDIA Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft

Clarifai, Inc.

IBM

Google

HyperVerge, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Lifegraph

Sensely, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc. AiCure

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Recent News:



In August 2024 , The American University of Ras Al Khaimah has created the Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence facility (ATAIC), a research facility inside the School of Engineering and Computing, in response to AI's expanding importance as a worldwide employment producer.

In July 2024 , Amazon is improving its Just Walk Out checkout system to increase accuracy by utilizing powerful machine learning algorithms. The multimodal AI foundation model examines data from cameras and sensors simultaneously, tackling camera obstructions and complicated consumer behaviors.



The research report categorizes the artificial intelligence (AI) market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Offering





Hardware

Software Services



By Technology





Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing Computer Vision



By Deployment





On-premises Cloud



By Organization Size





Large enterprises Small & medium enterprises (SMEs)



By Business Function





Marketing and Sales

Security

Finance

Law

Human Resource Other

By End-Use





Healthcare



Robot-Assisted Surgery



Virtual Nursing Assistants



Hospital Workflow Management



Dosage Error Reduction



Clinical Trial Participant Identifier



Preliminary Diagnosis

Automated Image Diagnosis

BFSI



Risk Assessment



Financial Analysis/Research



Investment/Portfolio Management

Others

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa (MEA)



