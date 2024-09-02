EV Transmission System Market Size Expected To Reach USD 62.34 Bn By 2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global EV (Electric Vehicle) transmission system size is worth around USD 11.89 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 62.34 billion by 2034, representing a solid CAGR of 18.02% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV transmission system market size was is predicted to increase from USD 10.07 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 52.82 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Key Takeaways



Asia-Pacific led the EV transmission system market in 2023.

By region, Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the battery electric vehicles segment dominated the market in 2023.

By vehicle type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

By transmission type, single-speed transmission segment held a dominant share of the market in 2023.

By transmission type, the multi-speed transmission segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By transmission system, the AMT transmission segment dominated the market in 2023. By transmission system, the CVT transmission segment is expected to grow with the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Recent Developments



Hyundai and Kia's Uni Wheel (November 2023): South Korean automotive giants Hyundai and Kia have introduced a groundbreaking EV drivetrain system called the“Uni Wheel.” This innovative system, designed to be used directly on wheels, represents a significant leap in drivetrain technology, offering new possibilities for vehicle design and performance.

Toyota's Stimulated Manual EV Transmission (December 2023): Toyota, the Japanese automotive leader, has unveiled a revolutionary manual EV transmission featuring up to 14 gears. This system aims to replicate the driving experience of traditional manual transmissions, providing a unique blend of modern electric powertrains with classic driving dynamics. BMW's Consideration of Stimulated Gearbox and Vibration Feedback (July 2023): BMW, headquartered in Munich, has announced plans to explore a stimulated gearbox and vibration feedback system for its future mechanic electric vehicles (MEVs). This innovation is designed to enhance driver engagement by simulating the tactile feedback and shifting experience found in conventional vehicles.



Top Companies in EV Transmission System Market



Allison Transmission Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

AVL List GmbH

Continental AG

BorgWarner Inc.

Dana Incorporated

EATON Corporation

Denso Corporation

GKN Automotive Limited Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

The Rapid Expansion and Future of EV Transmission Systems

The electric vehicle (EV) transmission system sector is rapidly expanding and innovating, driven by the automotive industry's shift towards electric mobility. As the demand for electric vehicles grows, so does the need for high-performance, reliable, and efficient transmission systems that are specifically designed for electric drivetrains. This shift is fueled by global trends, such as stringent emission regulations, increased environmental awareness, and advancements in EV technology.

With the automotive market valued at USD 4,070.19 billion in 2023 and projected to exceed USD 6,678.28 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5.66%, the sector is poised for significant transformation.

Several factors are driving this growth. Technological advancements play a pivotal role, as innovations in energy storage systems, motor designs, and power electronics lead to more compact and efficient transmission solutions. Automakers are focused on improving transmission efficiency, reducing weight and size, and enhancing overall system performance. These developments are essential for creating transmission systems that cater to the unique requirements of electric vehicles.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations are also crucial to advancing the EV transmission system market. By forming alliances between automakers and transmission system suppliers, companies can pool their expertise to develop and integrate technologies. These collaborations are vital for driving innovation and improving the performance of EV transmission systems.

Moreover, the rise of autonomous driving technologies is reshaping the requirements for transmission systems. Future systems will need to support features such as adaptive cruise control, predictive powertrain management, and regenerative braking. As these technologies become more integrated into vehicles, there will be a greater need for intelligent transmission solutions that can seamlessly interface with autonomous driving systems. This evolving landscape is expected to spur significant innovation in the EV transmission system market.

The Transformative Influence of Charging Infrastructure, Autonomous Driving, and Global Standards on Electric Vehicle Transmission Systems

The advancement of charging infrastructure is dramatically reshaping electric vehicle (EV) transmission systems. As new charging technologies, such as fast-charging solutions and various charging standards, become more prevalent, EV transmission systems are required to evolve. These systems must improve efficiency, compatibility, and range to keep pace with emerging technologies.

Charging infrastructure impacts EV charging behaviors, which in turn influences transmission system design. Modern transmission systems must accommodate different charging scenarios, including rapid public charging, which demands handling high power inputs, overnight home charging with prolonged, lower power inputs, and opportunistic charging, where vehicles charge intermittently as they encounter charging stations. To manage these diverse charging conditions effectively, transmission systems need to handle power from multiple sources without compromising vehicle performance.

Safety and reliability are critical aspects of EV transmission systems, particularly due to the power fluctuations and potential voltage spikes associated with charging. To address these challenges, transmission systems require robust components designed to withstand high power levels and advanced safety features to minimize the risk of malfunctions, ensuring reliable operation during charging sessions.

The rise of autonomous driving technologies is also influencing EV transmission systems. These technologies demand that transmission systems integrate seamlessly with advanced driving components, facilitating coordinated control for smooth vehicle operation. Autonomous driving increases the need for transmission systems to handle higher torque and maintain consistent performance under varying conditions, thereby enhancing the overall safety and efficiency of autonomous vehicles.

The global electric vehicles market size was USD 1,150.77 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 1,542.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 20,879.44 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 34.21% from 2024 to 2033. Rising environmental concerns lead to adopting electric vehicles, fueling the market growth.

Global standardization and regulations play a vital role in the development of EV transmission systems. By establishing uniform technical and performance specifications, standardization promotes compatibility among various components and systems, builds consumer trust, and supports safety. It also fosters innovation by providing a structured framework for research and development, leading to more efficient and advanced transmission technologies. Moreover, standardization simplifies technical requirements and certification processes, facilitating global trade and market expansion for companies.

Overall, the evolution of charging infrastructure, advancements in autonomous driving, and global standardization efforts are collectively driving significant changes in electric vehicle transmission systems, pushing the industry toward greater efficiency, safety, and technological advancement.

Global EV Transmission Systems Market: Country-Specific Insights and Growth Dynamics

The global market for electric vehicle (EV) transmission systems is experiencing remarkable growth, with several countries emerging as key players. This analysis explores the country-wise dynamics, including consumer behavior, competitive landscape, regulatory environment, industry sizes, and growth prospects in various regions.

India: A Rising Hub for EV Transmission Systems

India is projected to lead the global EV transmission systems market, boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% over the forecast period. The Indian government's proactive support for electric vehicles (EVs) is a major factor driving this growth. This includes incentives for setting up EV component manufacturing, tax breaks, and subsidies, which collectively nurture a thriving ecosystem for EV transmission systems.

India's potential as a cost-effective producer is bolstered by its low labor costs, making its EV transmissions appealing to global manufacturers. Moreover, the country has a substantial pool of skilled engineers and technicians, poised to support the evolving EV sector. With strong government backing, India is set to play a pivotal role in the global market.

China: Leading the Charge in EV Transmission Systems

China is emerging as a dominant force in the EV transmission systems market, with a projected CAGR of 21.3% through 2034. The country's well-established automotive industry and swift adoption of electric vehicles are fueling the demand for EV components.

Chinese government initiatives, including tax incentives and subsidies for both manufacturers and consumers, are instrumental in this growth. Additionally, China's focus on developing EV infrastructure and localizing components to reduce foreign dependence is driving substantial market expansion in the EV transmission sector.

Spain: Clean Energy Driving EV Growth

Spain is set to become a significant player in the EV transmission systems market, with a forecasted CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2034. Spain's commitment to renewable energy is expected to boost electric vehicle adoption, thereby increasing the demand for EV components.

While Spain's focus on clean energy presents a strong case for EV growth, it faces competition from more established markets. Success will depend on how well Spain can leverage its renewable energy strengths to sustain its growth trajectory in the EV sector.

Key Insights into the Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market

Understanding the future outlook and investment potential of the EV transmission system market requires a look into the leading categories and trends:

Battery Electric Vehicles: Dominating the Market

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are projected to hold a substantial value share of 45.0% in 2024. This dominance is attributed to BEVs' efficient electric motors, which deliver high torque and operate effectively with simplified transmissions. Unlike traditional internal combustion engines that need complex multi-speed transmissions, BEVs benefit from a streamlined approach that enhances performance and efficiency.

The electric vehicle battery market size is estimated at USD 43.68 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 252.02 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.50% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Single-Speed Transmissions: The Preferred Choice

Single-speed transmissions are expected to dominate the transmission type segment, with a projected value share of 68.0% in 2024. These transmissions are favored for their ability to deliver strong acceleration and efficiency across various speeds, thanks to their simplicity. Single-speed transmissions are easy to manufacture and install, leading to lower production costs for EVs. Their design also reduces maintenance needs and ensures a smoother driving experience by eliminating the need for constant gear changes.

