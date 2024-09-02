(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Operators Country Intelligence Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in Saudi Arabia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Saudi Arabia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Insights



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenues will grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2023-2028, primarily supported by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed broadband, and pay-TV segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, driven by rising adoption of higher ARPU 5G services, growing mobile internet subscriptions, telcos offering innovative digital services and products, and the integration of ICT and communication services. Fixed broadband service revenues, meanwhile, will grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over 2023-2028, supported by growth in fiber and fixed wireless subscriptions, and improved customer experience owing to higher speed and lower latency fiber connectivity offered by telcos.

Report Scope



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Saudi Arabia's telecommunications markets, service providers, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Saudi Arabia's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Saudi Arabia.

Company Coverage:



CITC

Saudi Telecom Company (STC)

Mobily

Zain

Go Telecom

Virgin Lebara

Key Topics Covered:



Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market Competitive landscape and company snapshots

