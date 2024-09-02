Global Wealth Tech Solutions Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wealthtech solutions market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.72 billion in 2023 to $5.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the emergence of online trading platforms, the rise of robo-advisors, the early adoption of mobile banking apps, growth of mutual funds and ETFs, introduction of low-cost trading options.

The wealthtech solutions market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing interest in digital financial services, Improved customer service, cybersecurity enhancements, rise of digital wealth management platforms, sustainable investing is gaining traction.

A growing interest in digital financial services is expected to propel the growth of the wealthtech solutions market going forward. Digital financial services (DFS) refer to a broad range of financial services delivered through digital channels such as mobile phones, the Internet, or other electronic devices. The increasing consumer expectations for personalized, efficient, and accessible wealth management services enabled by technological advancements boost the need for digital financial services. Digital financial services use wealth tech solutions to provide innovative and personalized wealth management and investment services through digital channels, enhancing accessibility and efficiency for users.

Key players in the wealthtech solutions market include JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Barclays PLC.

Major companies operating in the wealthtech solutions market are focused on innovating portfolio-management software to gain a competitive edge. Portfolio management software allows financial institutions and wealth managers to manage and track their clients' investments efficiently.

1) By Components: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By End User: Banks, Investment Firms, Wealth Management Firms, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the wealthtech solutions market in 2023. The regions covered in the wealthtech solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Wealthtech solution refers to the use of technology to provide digital solutions and services aimed at optimizing the management of personal finances and wealth. It encompasses a broad range of innovations and applications that cater to various aspects of wealth management, investment advisory, and financial planning.

