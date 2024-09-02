Tengr.Ai: Redefining AI-Driven Creative Art And Business Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tengr.ai is revolutionizing the AI with cutting-edge technology, offering a multilingual, uncensored, and user-friendly that empowers creators and businesses.

Tengr.ai emerges as a professional partner in enhancing user experiences in business and creative arts. It addresses the need for an intuitive, multilingual, and versatile platform that bridges the gap between human creativity and AI's limitless potential in an increasingly digital world. Designed to empower users to create a new reality through its next-generation, high-quality, uncensored image AI technology, it offers exceptional capabilities in image generation.







Peter W. Szabo shaped the vision behind drawing from his extensive experience and expertise in UX research. He served as the User Experience Director at Szabo improved the company's test design and proposal creation processes by introducing a Kaizen-based just-in-time delivery system. This is one of the many initiatives he spearheaded to transform the company into a full-scale UX agency.

Leveraging his understanding of UX design, Szabo authored User Experience Mapping, published in 2017 by Packt. This guide offers readers insights into two advanced mapping techniques-the behavioral change map and the 4D UX map-and provides tutorials on various mapping methods, communication strategies, and workshop ideas. The industry expert's work has been integral in promoting user-centricity within organizations. His methodologies are now widely adopted by UX teams across Europe and beyond.

Szabo continued to build his experience as Senior Manager of UX/UI at The Stars Group, now part of Flutter Entertainment plc, before returning to his native Transylvania, Romania. He later founded AceTech Development, a successful IT startup in Targu Mures.“I realized that my strengths are in the early stages of company development,” Szabo shares. He then exited AceTech, leaving behind a thriving organization. This exit began Szabo's next venture, combining his UX expertise with his interest in machine learning through

It's worth noting that inception predates the public launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in November 2022. Its journey began much earlier, and the first AI-generated art exhibition using an early version of the company's technology took place in September 2022 in collaboration with the Szekler Museum of Ciuc at the Digital Szeklerland Conference.

team moved swiftly and launched a closed beta in April 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany, collaborating with bwcon, a leading business initiative promoting high-tech sectors. This event prompted first open beta release in November 2023 in Kecskemét, Hungary. These milestones showcase the platform's groundbreaking solution in AI image generation.

continuous innovation and rapid development have made it a noteworthy competitor in the AI industry, with its offerings addressing multiple issues. Firstly, the platform's accessibility to the average user overcomes the complexity of current interfaces with a better user experience. In addition, Tengr.ai is multilingual, allowing users to express their creativity in their native tongue.

“We also bridge the gap between traditional artists and AI by involving the art community in the development process,” Szabo supplies.“During our closed beta launch, we worked with a local contemporary artist. We trained our model on their unique art style, ending up in an exhibition where three of the four artworks presented were generated by The audience was asked to identify the original, and the exercise just showed that our platform shows immense potential as a collaborative tool.”

Tengr.ai users retain full ownership of their creations and are able to use them commercially. The platform further distinguishes itself by offering an uncensored and unabridged creative environment, encouraging artistic freedom. It strays away from other platforms that impose heavy censorship without compromising safety. Tengr.ai introduces a unique approach to AI safety through Hyperalign.

Traditional AI safety measures tend to rely on human oversight and predefined boundaries. Hyperalign guarantees all prompts pass through while ensuring that the generated results adhere to legal and ethical standards. This method mitigates the possibility of jailbreaks, for example, due to the use of low-resource language , making it impossible to identify and manipulate the system's boundaries.

Besides safety, Tengr.ai addresses other issues in the AI industry, such as the exploitation of low-wage worker . It employs advanced generative AI to develop uncensored yet safe solutions without relying heavily on human labor, often at mental and ethical costs. With these features, Tengr.ai positions itself as one of the leaders in secure AI development.

The forward-thinking company shares its roadmap. It's on track to build the first house entirely designed and generated by its spin-off project, in the coming year. This venture is set to redefine the architectural industry by leveraging AI in design and construction. Tengr.ai is also expanding its reach into the marketing industry through virtual casting, where AI replaces traditional casting processes.

The firm also sets its sights on the education sector, collaborating with universities in Europe and the Middle East. Its partnership with the Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST) will lead to the launch of an Arabic version of adapted to the cultural nuances of the GCC region.

Lastly, Tengr.ai is preparing for its upcoming Quantum Render feature, set to debut with version 0.9, expected in late September to early October 2024.“Our team is confident that it will surpass current market leaders. This addition will stand out for its enhanced prompt understanding and quality outputs. We look forward to seeing it set new standards in AI image generation,” the founder remarks.

The company will also release a public API around the same time, enabling other developers to build on technology. With its state-of-the-art technology and approach to AI safety, multilingual support, and advocacy for artistic freedom, Tengr.ai is bound to be a valuable tool for creators and businesses.

