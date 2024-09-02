Global Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The two wheeler lead acid batteries market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.77 billion in 2023 to $5.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing disposable income, increased sales of electric bicycles, growth in motorcycle production, growth in the number of two-wheeler rental services, and increasing use of motorcycles for last-mile delivery.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The two wheeler lead acid batteries market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing two-wheeler sales, increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, increasing government incentives for electric vehicles, and rising demand for scooters.

Growth Driver Of The Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Market

The rising demand for electric bikes is expected to propel the growth of the two-wheeler lead-acid batteries market going forward. Electric bikes, or e-bikes, are bicycles equipped with an integrated electric motor that assists in propulsion. These bikes typically have a rechargeable battery that powers the motor, providing varying levels of assistance to the rider's pedaling efforts. The demand for electric bikes is due to their convenience, environmental benefits, and technological advancements, offering assisted propulsion through an integrated electric motor and rechargeable battery. Two-wheeler lead-acid batteries are used in electric bikes to store electrical energy, enabling them to help the rider's pedaling efforts or power the entire propulsion system in specific e-bike models.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the two wheeler lead acid batteries market include Clarios LLC, Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, EnerSys Inc., EAST PENN Manufacturing Co. Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd.

Major companies operating in the two-wheeler lead-acid batteries market are focused on developing innovative products, such as lithium batteries, to enhance performance and sustainability. Lithium batteries, or lithium-ion batteries (Li-ion), are rechargeable and utilize lithium ions for their high energy density, lightweight properties, and extended lifespan, making them essential for portable electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and energy storage systems.

Segments:

1) By Type: Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, Flooded

2) By Capacity: Less Than 5 Ampere Hour, 5 Ampere Hour To 10 Ampere Hour, 10 Ampere Hour To 20 Ampere Hour, Above 20 Ampere Hour

3) By Technology: Internal Combustion (IC) Engine, Electric

4) By Two Wheeler: Motorcycles, Scooters

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the two-wheeler lead acid batteries market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the two wheeler lead acid batteries market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Market Definition

Two-wheeler lead-acid batteries are rechargeable batteries explicitly made to power two-wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles, scooters, and other two-wheeled vehicles. These batteries utilize lead plates submerged in an electrolyte solution to store electrical energy and are used to power the vehicle's ignition system, lights, and other electrical components.

Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Two Wheeler Lead Acid Batteries Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on two wheeler lead acid batteries market size, two wheeler lead acid batteries market drivers and trends, two wheeler lead acid batteries market major players, two wheeler lead acid batteries competitors' revenues, two wheeler lead acid batteries market positioning, and two wheeler lead acid batteries market growth across geographies. The two wheeler lead acid batteries market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

