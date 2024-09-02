Global Typhoid Antibody Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Typhoid Antibody Testing Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Typhoid Antibody Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The typhoid antibody testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.27 billion in 2023 to $7.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising collaborative effort aimed at the development of new testing tools, rise in developing countries, increasing competition, cost effective diagnostic kits, and government support.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The typhoid antibody testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of the disease, increasing rate of morbidity and mortality, travel-related testing, increasing healthcare spending, and growing awareness about typhoid fever among healthcare professionals and the public.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Typhoid Antibody Testing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Typhoid Antibody Testing Market

The rise in waterborne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the typhoid antibody testing market going forward. Waterborne diseases refer to illnesses caused by pathogenic microorganisms transmitted through contaminated water. The rise in waterborne diseases is due to poor sanitation and hygiene, lack of access to clean drinking water, rapid urbanization, climate change, and agricultural runoff. Typhoid antibody testing helps in the early diagnosis, confirmation, and monitoring of treatment efficacy of typhoid fever, aiding in the identification of carriers and implementation of preventive measures, playing a crucial role in managing and controlling waterborne diseases.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the typhoid antibody testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Major companies operating in the typhoid antibody testing market are focused on developing innovative products, such as molecular diagnostic tests, to enhance the accuracy and speed of typhoid fever diagnosis. Molecular diagnostic tests offer high sensitivity and specificity, allowing for accurate and rapid detection of pathogens like Salmonella Typhi in cases of typhoid fever.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Rapid Serological Tests, Hem-agglutination And Co-agglutination, Counter Immunoelectrophoresis, Typhidot Test, Widal Test

2) By Paratyphi Type: Paratyphi A, Paratyphi B, Paratyphi C

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Serological Testing Centers, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the typhoid antibody testing market in 2023. The regions covered in the typhoid antibody testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Typhoid Antibody Testing Market Definition

Typhoid antibody testing is a diagnostic procedure designed to detect antibodies against Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi, the bacterium responsible for causing typhoid fever. The primary aim of typhoid antibody testing is to diagnose typhoid fever by identifying the immune response (antibodies) to Salmonella Typhi. Typhoid antibody testing helps to provide timely and accurate diagnosis, enabling appropriate treatment and management of the disease.

Typhoid Antibody Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Typhoid Antibody Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on typhoid antibody testing market size, typhoid antibody testing market drivers and trends, typhoid antibody testing market major players, typhoid antibody testing competitors' revenues, typhoid antibody testing market positioning, and typhoid antibody testing market growth across geographies. The typhoid antibody testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024



Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024



Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.