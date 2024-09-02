Just Now News.Press Celebrates 550Th Published Article With Journalist Charis B.'S Debut On Iconic Yacht Running Tide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beau Van Metre at the Helm of Running Tide

Running Tide Crew after the Ida Lewis Long Distance Race 2024

Journalist Charis B.

Milestone Publication Delivers an In-Depth Exploration of the Legendary S&S 60 Yacht's Triumphant Return to Competitive Sailing.

NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Just Now News proudly announces a significant milestone with the publication of its 550th article, featuring the debut work of Journalist Charis B . This article marks a momentous occasion for both the writer and the legendary yacht "Running Tide." Titled "Running Tide: Legendary S&S 60 Yacht's Triumphant Return to Competitive Sailing," this piece is now live on Just Now News, offering readers a richly immersive experience in the world of competitive sailing, enriched with history and personal narrative.Running Tide, a storied S&S 60 yacht, has long stood as a symbol of excellence and resilience within the sailing community. Designed by the legendary Olin Stephens and launched in 1969, the yacht has earned its place in the annals of offshore racing history. Journalist Charis B., who has spent five decades on and around Running Tide, provides a unique and deeply personal perspective on the yacht's remarkable journey, blending technical expertise with a heartfelt connection to the vessel.In this detailed piece, Journalist Charis B. recounts the yacht's history, from its commissioning by renowned racer Jakob Isbrandtsen to its acquisition by the Van Metre family, who have sailed and cherished Running Tide for over half a century. The article highlights the yacht's numerous victories, including its recent triumph in the 2024 Ida Lewis Long Distance Race, where it once again proved its legendary status under the command of Beau Van Metre, Charis's father.The article is more than just a chronicle of races; it is a celebration of the Van Metre family's enduring bond with Running Tide. Journalist Charis B. reflects on her childhood experiences aboard the yacht, the lessons learned, and the memories made, all of which have shaped her love for sailing. The piece also delves into the recent restoration efforts that brought Running Tide back to its former glory after years of disrepair, ensuring that its legacy will continue to inspire future generations.Key Highlights of the Article:The Birth of Running Tide: Explore the origins of Running Tide, from its design by Olin Stephens to its debut as one of the earliest stripped-out racing yachts.The Van Metre Legacy: Discover how the Van Metre family became the proud owners of Running Tide and the impact it has had on their lives.Rivalries and Victories: Relive the fierce competition between Running Tide and Ted Turner's yacht, Tenacious, and the unforgettable moments that defined an era of offshore racing.A New Chapter: Learn about the meticulous restoration of Running Tide and its triumphant return to the competitive sailing scene, culminating in its victory at the 2024 Ida Lewis Long Distance Race.Journalist Charis B.'s debut article is a must-read for sailing enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone who appreciates a well-crafted story. The depth of research and the personal touch make this piece a standout, offering readers an intimate look at one of the most celebrated yachts in the world.Read the full article now on Just Now News and immerse yourself in the legendary tale of Running Tide.About Just Now NewsJust Now News delivers Unscripted, Unfiltered, Unmissable news articles that cover a wide range of topics, including travel, hospitality, sports, arts, and entertainment. With a commitment to providing readers with timely and well-crafted content, Just Now News has become a go-to source for those who want to stay informed. The platform proudly celebrates its 550th published article, marking a milestone in its mission to deliver quality journalism.For more information, visitLINK TO FULL ARTICLE BELOW:

Running Tide Ida Lewis Long Distance Race 2024

