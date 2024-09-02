Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cardiac assist devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.47 billion in 2023 to $2.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cardiac arrhythmias prevalence, aging population, clinical guidelines and research, minimally invasive procedures.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cardiac assist devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, global access to healthcare, electrophysiology devices in heart failure management, hybrid procedures.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market

The surge in telemedicine services is expected to propel the growth of the cardiac assist devices and equipment market going forward. Telemedicine services refer to the use of electronic information and communication technologies to provide and support healthcare services. Telemedicine devices and platforms can support greater patient engagement in improving their own health, monitoring for irregularities, providing feedback to healthcare providers, and improving outcomes for patients with cardiac conditions by providing remote monitoring, early detection of complications, and timely interventions.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market include Abbot Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Abiomed Inc., Bivacor Pvt Ltd., Calon Cardio-Technology Ltd., Cardiobridge GmbH.

Major companies operating in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as the CardioMEMS HF System to support the care of more people living with heart failure. CardioMEMS HF System is a cardiac device that wirelessly measures and monitors pulmonary artery pressure and heart rate for patients with heart failure.

Segments:

1) By Type: Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD), Intra-Aotic Baloon Pumps, Total Artificial Heart

2) By Modality: Transcutaneous, Implantable

3) By Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Emergency Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in global cardiac assist devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in cardiac assist devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the cardiac assist devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Cardiac assist devices and equipment are electromechanical devices that assist in pumping blood from the heart to the rest of the body. These devices are used either to partially or completely replace the function of a failing heart.

Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiac assist devices and equipment market size, cardiac assist devices and equipment market drivers and trends, cardiac assist devices and equipment market major players, cardiac assist devices and equipment competitors' revenues, cardiac assist devices and equipment market positioning, and cardiac assist devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The cardiac assist devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024



Cardiac AI Monitoring And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024



Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.