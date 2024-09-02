(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW
Date : 2 September 2024
Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)
Period of return:
2 March 2024 to 1 September 2024
Balance under scheme from previous return:
2,499,751
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
2,499,751
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
| 09/09/05
| 3,000,000
| 04/09/09
| 2,000,000
| 14/03/12
| 3,000,000
| 01/09/15
| 3,000,000
| 18/09/18
| 3,000,000
| 02/03/23
| 3,000,000
| Total
| 17,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,304,676
Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).
Period of return:
2 March 2024 to 1 September 2024
Balance under scheme from previous return:
1,790,973
The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil
Number of securities issued/allotted:
Nil
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,790,973
Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:
| 09/09/05
| 1,000,000
| 12/04/06
| 1,500,000
| 07/05/08
| 3,000,000
| 13/05/10
| 4,000,000
| 15/10/13
| 6,000,000
| 16/09/16
| 6,000,000
| 17/09/19
| 6,000,000
| 20/09/21
| 7,500.000
| Total
| 35,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:
306,304,676 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,474,384 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).
Name of contact:
Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512
