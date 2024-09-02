عربي


Block Listing Interim Review


9/2/2024 10:31:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BLOCK LISTING INTERIM REVIEW

Date : 2 September 2024

Name of applicant:
Admiral Group Plc

Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Approved Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”)

Period of return:
2 March 2024 to 1 September 2024

Balance under scheme from previous return:
2,499,751

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted
under scheme during period:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
2,499,751

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05 3,000,000
04/09/09 2,000,000
14/03/12 3,000,000
01/09/15 3,000,000
18/09/18 3,000,000
02/03/23 3,000,000
Total 17,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,304,676

Name of scheme:
Admiral Group Plc Employee Benefit Trust (“EBT”).

Period of return:
2 March 2024 to 1 September 2024

Balance under scheme from previous return:
1,790,973

The amount by which the block scheme has
been increased, if the scheme has been
increased since the date of the last return:
Nil

Number of securities issued/allotted:
Nil

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
at end of period:
1,790,973

Number and class of securities originally
listed and the date of admission:

09/09/05 1,000,000
12/04/06 1,500,000
07/05/08 3,000,000
13/05/10 4,000,000
15/10/13 6,000,000
16/09/16 6,000,000
17/09/19 6,000,000
20/09/21 7,500.000
Total 35,000,000

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period:

306,304,676 (Rights to dividends have currently been waived for 5,474,384 shares held by Apex Financial Services (Trust Company) Limited as trustee of EBT).

Name of contact:

Dan Caunt,
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

Telephone number of contact:
0330 333 5512


