Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

The bridges, gateways and routers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $34.24 billion in 2023 to $35.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to network expansion, internet growth, enterprise networking, telecommunications infrastructure.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The bridges, gateways and routers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $44.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to 5g and next-generation networks, edge computing, iot and industrial automation, cloud computing and data centers.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market

The increasing usage of IoT and connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the bridges, gateways and routers market going forward. Internet of Things (IoT) refers to a network of physical objects or things that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies to connect and exchange data over the internet. These connected devices can collect and share information, perform actions based on that data, and communicate with each other and with central systems. Bridges, gateways, and routers are crucial for managing the increasing data traffic, ensuring interconnectivity, scalability, security, and quality of service. They also bridge diverse connectivity protocols, support remote management, facilitate edge computing, and address the specific requirements of IoT applications, making them essential for accommodating the expanding IoT ecosystem.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the bridges, gateways and routers market include Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Notion Labs Inc., Intel Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd.

Major companies operating in the bridges, gateways and routers market are adopting edge computing to gain a competitive edge in the market. Edge computing is a distributed computing paradigm that brings data processing and analysis closer to the data source, typically at or near the edge of the network, where data is generated.

Segments:

1) By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Ethernet, Cellular, Other Connectivity Types

2) By Application: Household, Commercial, Industry, Transportation

3) By End Use: Indoor, Outdoor

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the bridges, gateways and routers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the bridges, gateways and routers market during the bridges, gateways and routers market forecast period. The regions covered in the bridges, gateways and routers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Bridges, Gateways And Routers Market Definition

A bridge is a computer networking device connecting one network bridge to another using the same protocol. A gateway is a gateway that connects two networks that can operate on different network models. They act as messenger agents, fetching data from one system, interpreting it, and sending it to another. A router is a physical device like a switch, that routes data packets based on their IP address. The router is primarily a network layer device.

Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bridges, Gateways And Routers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bridges, gateways and routers market size, bridges, gateways and routers market drivers and trends, bridges, gateways and routers market major players, bridges, gateways and routers competitors' revenues, bridges, gateways and routers market positioning, and bridges, gateways and routers market growth across geographies. The bridges, gateways and routers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bridges Global Market Report 2024



Bridges And Tunnels Global Market Report 2024



IoT Gateway Devices Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.