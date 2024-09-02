Asianet News Impact: Kerala Health Minister Assures Better Care For 9-Year-Old Girl In Coma At Medical College

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: Veena George has pledged to ensure better medical care for the nine-year-old girl, Drishana, who has been in a coma at Kozhikode Medical College for the past six months following a severe vehicle accident. Minister George stated that the will also evaluate any additional burdens related to Drishana's and take necessary steps to address them.

The serious condition of Drishana, who was critically injured in the accident, and her family's struggles, including their need to stay at the medical college, were highlighted in a recent report by Asianet News. This report prompted the High Court to intervene and the police to form a special investigation team to find the vehicle involved in the accident.

The accident occurred on February 17 when a car struck Drishana and her grandmother at Chorode, Vadakara. The legal services authority has begun discussions on compensation and other support for the family, including assistance for Drishana's siblings' education. The police are actively seeking public assistance to locate the vehicle responsible for the accident. Following the news coverage, the Vadakara Rural SP has established a special investigation team.

The police have requested anyone with information about the vehicle to contact the investigating officer at 9497980796 or 8086530022. They have also asked that if the vehicle has been taken to any repair shop or spare parts store, it should be reported to the Vadakara police. The white car involved in the incident collided with Drishana and her grandmother around 10 PM on February 17 on the national highway at Chorode and did not stop after the accident. The collision resulted in the death of Drishana's grandmother, Baby.

