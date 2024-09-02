Top News On September 2: Nifty 50 Hits Fresh Record High, Row Over IC814 Web Series, Firing Outside AP Dhillon's House

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news today : On 2 September, a series of events are set to take place right from to business.

Stock today: Nifty 50 hits fresh record high, remains in the green for 13th consecutive session

The upward march of the Indian benchmark Nifty 50 continued for the 13th consecutive session as the hit its fresh record high on Monday, September 2, despite weak global cues. The domestic market benchmarks remained in the green on gains led by shares of select heavyweights such as ITC, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Reliance and HCL Tech. Read more



Cabinet approves ₹3,300 crore Kaynes ATMP chipmaking plant in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Kaynes Semicon Pvt. Ltd plans to set up its Kaynes ATMP semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat, on Tuesday, September 2. The project is estimated to be set up with an investment of nearly ₹3,300 crore, according to the government's press release. Read more

Tata Curvv Coupe SUV launched in India, starting at ₹10 lakhs: Features, variants and other details

Indian automaker Tata Motors has launched the Curvv Coupe SUV in the Indian market, with pricing starting at ₹9.99 lakh and going up to ₹17.69 lakh, ex-showroom. These introductory prices are valid for bookings made until October 31, 2024. The Curvv, positioned as a competitor to the Hyundai Creta, is available in eight distinct variants and six color options. Read more

RSS brands caste census as 'sensitive issue'; Congress hits out: 'Do not want to give Dalits their rights...'

A debate on Caste Census in India broke on Monday, as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar branded the exercise as a 'sensitive issue'. Following this Congress quickly took to X, claiming“RSS has openly opposed the caste census”. Read more

Cabinet okays key agri projects including Digital Agriculture Mission, Krishi Vigyan Kendras. Details here

The Union Cabinet approved seven projects to boost the country's agricultural sector, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced at a press briefing on Monday, September 2.“The finance minister laid out a comprehensive plan during the Budget speech on how a transformational change can be brought in their lives through a scientific approach,” Vaishnaw at the press conference. Read more

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility: Reports

A shooting incident has been reported outside the home of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday. According to reports, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the shooting. AP Dhillon's house is on Victoria Island in Vancouver. Read more

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – did Netflix series makers 'hide' terrorist identity? Govt document confirms aliases

Mujahideen. Read more

The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is facing criticism from social media users over its portrayal of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814. The series, based on real events, dramatises the hijacking by the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat