CSE Announces Its 2024 Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit At NYC's One World Trade Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) proudly unveils the agenda and an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers for its highly anticipated 2024 Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit, taking place on September 30, at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City.







The summit, powered by 1BusinessWorld , promises to be a landmark event. It will bring together sustainability leaders, across various industries, to redefine business's role in Sustainability, ESG, and Net Zero commitments.

Distinguished Sustainability leaders presenting at the Summit include:



Nikos Avlonas, President, CSE

Petra Wicklandt , Head of Corporate Sustainability, Merck Group

Amanda Gardiner , Head of ESG, Meta

Paloma Lopez , Chief Sustainability Officer, Group Bel

Roger Martella , Chief Sustainability Officer, GE Vernova

Al Iannuzzi , Vice President, Sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies

Ann-Sofie Hörlin , Chief Sustainability Officer, SAS

Yma Gordon , FVP, Global Impact and Inclusion, United Nations Federal Credit Union

Maureen Mazurek, Chief Sustainability Officer, BD

John Hodges , Director, ESG Strategy and Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb

Kevin Tubbs , Head of Sustainability, Oshkosh Corporation

Hélène V. Gagnon , Chief Sustainability Officer, CAE

Jacqueline Kull , Chief Sustainability Officer, Dennis Group

Filippa Strandänger , Chief Sustainability Officer, Alma Property Partners

Chris Fenwick , Head of Sustainability, API Group David Marshal , Director, Sustainability, Governance, Strategy, Risk, Paper Excellence

Key topics will include cutting-edge strategies and best practices for leading sustainability and integrating ESG, navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities of ESG adoption, actionable insights into ESG initiatives, practical guidelines for achieving Net Zero, and translating sustainability commitments into measurable actions.

Exclusive C-suite Sustainability Training Opportunity: In addition to the Summit, CSE is offering the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program (Leadership Edition) on September 26, 27, and October 1, 2024 . This program aims to give you all the latest practical tools and resources required to implement, integrate and upscale corporate Sustainability Strategies and ESG ratings in order to drive your organization to the next level. Earn the globally recognized Sustainability & ESG Certificate and seize the opportunity to get an additional specialization via Dual Certification Process in one of the most important fields (e.g. Reporting, Net Zero).

Don't miss this chance to learn from and network with leaders shaping the future of sustainability.

For more information and to register, visit CSE's website or contact at ... Register here for the Summit .

About CSE:

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence is a pioneer, award-winning organization in sustainability, established in 2005, empowering companies and professionals globally through Certified Training Programs and specialized ESG Services.

CONTACTS:

