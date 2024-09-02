Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $5.77 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.59 billion in 2023 to $4.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cardiovascular disease prevalence, the aging population, preventive healthcare, and telemedicine integration.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized medicine, digital health, chronic disease management, and remote patient monitoring.

Growth Driver Of The Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market

Enhanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the growth of the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market going forward. Healthcare infrastructure refers to the physical facilities, individuals, buildings, and systems required to deliver healthcare services to meet the health needs of target populations. Healthcare infrastructure is essential for the development, implementation, and effective use of cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment. It provides the necessary facilities, equipment, personnel, and policies to ensure access to safe, effective, and high-quality medical devices that prevent, diagnose, and treat cardiovascular diseases.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare.

Major companies operating in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market are developing innovative products such as LUX-Dx II+ to better serve patients. The LUX-Dx II+ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) system is a next-generation ICM system that provides physicians with a new option for diagnostic evaluation and long-term monitoring of people experiencing irregular heartbeats.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing Systems, ECG Data Management Systems, ECG Monitoring Equipment, ECG Stress Testing Systems, Event Monitoring Systems, Holter Monitoring Systems

2) By Type: Heart Disease, Coronary Heart Disease

3) By End-Use: Hospitals/Physician Clinic (Continuous Glucose Monitors), Home/Emergency, Research and Development (Clinical Trials, Universities, CRO)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in global cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market. The regions covered in the cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Market Definition

Cardiovascular monitoring and diagnostic devices and equipment are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

