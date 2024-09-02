Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Al-Rajehi On Paralympic Bronze
9/2/2024 10:14:36 AM
KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to Faisal Al-Rajehi, congratulating him on winning the bronze medal in Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Commending the honorable achievement, His Highness wished the athlete all the success.
Al-Rajehi won the bronze medal of the men's 5000m race - T54, the first medal for Kuwait at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. (pickup previous)
