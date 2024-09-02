Lyceum Was Opened In Borodyanka, Which Was Almost Completely Destroyed By Russians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lithuanian-Ukrainian Lyceum, which was damaged by the Russian occupiers at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has started a new school year in Borodyanka, Kyiv region.

The lyceum was restored by the Lithuanian Central Project Management Agency, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today is a special day for the institution. Including for 37 first-graders. I gladly accepted the invitation from them to come to the first bell celebration. I would be happy to study in such an institution myself,” said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, during the opening of the lyceum and on the occasion of the new school year.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian occupiers damaged the buildings of the educational institution by almost 80%.

The Lithuanian agency Central Project Management Agency helped to restore the institution.

In addition to the restoration and arrangement, a new underground bomb shelter was built in the school to ensure the educational process during air raids. The adjacent infrastructure has also been arranged, including walkways, lighting, and sports grounds.

The school has been provided with new furniture and computer equipment, and new equipment has been installed in the school's canteen.

According to the Central Project Management Agency's website , almost EUR 8 million was spent on the lyceum's renovation, including EUR 1.8 million donated by Taiwan. The work lasted 18 months and was completed in March 2024.



























































































In the spring of 2024, the school was named Lithuanian-Ukrainian Lyceum No. 1.

Seven people, including three, hospitalized after missile attack on Sumy

The educational institution is designed for 540 students. The school was put into operation in August 2024. The educational process at the institution began on September 2, and children will study in a full-time format.

As reported, according to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, 3,798 educational institutions have been affected by Russian aggression against Ukraine, 365 of which have been completely destroyed.