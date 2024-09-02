PM Modi Launches BJP's Membership Campaign, Becomes First Member

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national membership campaign 'Sangthan Parv, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' from the party headquarters here.

PM Modi also became the first member of the BJP for the campaign by giving a missed call to 8800002024, followed by receiving an SMS from the party to complete his membership registration.

The launch marked the beginning of BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' aimed at expanding its membership nationwide.

Party President J.P. Nadda endorsed PM Modi's membership, setting the stage for a nationwide drive.

Following PM Modi's registration, other senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also enrolled as BJP members.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with prominent figures such as Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, were among the attendees at the event.

The campaign also includes outreach efforts to sign up veteran leaders like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah praised the BJP's democratic approach to membership, contrasting it with other political parties of the country.

He also highlighted the party's record and expressed confidence that the BJP would surpass its previous membership numbers, aiming for over 10 crore members.

The Home Minister also cited major achievements of the Modi government, including the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, and the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

He underscored that the membership drive was integral to BJP's vision of a developed India.

J.P. Nadda emphasised that the BJP requires all its members to renew their membership every six years, adhering to its democratic principles.

The campaign is structured in phases: The first phase will conclude on September 25, followed by the second phase from October 1 to 15, and an active membership drive from October 16 to 31. The campaign will set membership targets for each unit, from booth to state levels, based on the party's performance in the recent elections.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh acknowledged the erosion of public trust in leaders, but highlighted PM Modi's commitment to integrity and transparency, which has guided the party's approach to politics and governance.

The first 15 days of the campaign will focus on door-to-door outreach in every booth before moving on to larger public activities.