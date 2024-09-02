Last Mile Drone Delivery Market To Reach $2,770.8 Million, Globally, By 2032 At 27.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growth of the global last mile drone delivery is driven by development of & logistics, development in infrastructure and environmental concerns by reducing carbon emission, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Last Mile Drone Delivery Market by Delivery Mode (Regular Delivery and Same Day Delivery or Express Delivery), Application (E-Commerce, Retail & FMCG, Healthcare, Mails & Packages and Others), Service (B2B and B2C), and Mode of Operation (Non-Autonomous and Autonomous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

According to the report, the global last mile drone delivery market was valued at $253.8 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,770.8 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 27.5% from 2023 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth The growth of the market is driven by development of e-commerce & logistics, development in infrastructure and environmental concerns by reducing carbon emission and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages. However, strict government regulations on drones' usage, shorter battery life, and susceptible to hacking, theft, and misuse, are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, adoption of drone delivery to reinforce demand, cost cutting, and lead time reduction, owing to adoption of multi-modal system and growth in e-commerce industry, fills the gap between rural & urban areas to deliver the products, which is expected to create numerous opportunities for growth and expansion of the market. Request Sample of the Report on Last Mile Drone Delivery Market Forecast 203 2 : Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $253.8 million Market Size In 2032 $2,770.8 million CAGR 27.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Delivery Mode, Application, Service, Model of Operation, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Drivers Development of e-commerce & logistics Increase in demand for fast delivery of packages Development in infrastructure and environmental concerns by reducing carbon emission Opportunities Adoption of drone delivery to reinforce demand Growth in e-commerce industry Cost cutting, and lead time reduction, owing to adoption of multi-modal system Restraints Strict government regulations on drones' usage Shorter battery life Susceptible to hacking, theft, and misuse

The regular delivery segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By delivery mode, the regular delivery composites raw materials segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the global last mile drone delivery market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period as there is rise in e-commerce demand. However, the same day delivery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in consumer expectation for rapid delivery.

The mails and packages segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the mails and packages segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global last mile drone delivery market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period as there is rise in usage of drones for deliveries to reduce labor and transportation costs for postal services and logistics companies. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.5% from 2023 to 2032, due to surge in deployment of drones in delivery services for emergency and healthcare departments, infrastructure and maintenance.

The B2C segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

On the basis of service, the B2C segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for three-fifth of the global last mile drone delivery market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period as there is a rapid growth in e-commerce. Moreover, the B2C segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 28.1% from 2023 to 2032, due to rise in demand for efficient delivery methods and enhanced customer service.

The non-autonomous segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of mode of operation, the non-autonomous segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four fifth of the global last mile drone delivery market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in technological advancement in design of non-autonomous delivery drones. However, the autonomous segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 31.9% from 2023 to 2032, due to advanced technology integration, and rise in demand for improved safety and reliability in delivery services

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as there is rapid urbanization, and expansion of e-commerce. The same region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 29.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to development of infrastructure, government support and regulatory framework for the development of drone technology.

Leading Market Players



AIRBUS

Deutsche Post AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Boeing

FedEx

Ehang

DJI

STARSHIP TECHNOLOGIES

Amazon.com Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global last mile drone delivery market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansion to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

