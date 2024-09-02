

The increasing interest in digital financial services (DFS) is expected to drive growth in the wealthtech solutions market. For example, according to FedPayments Improvement in May 2024, digital wallets and mobile apps saw adoption by 62% of businesses in 2023, up significantly from 47% in 2022. This trend underscores the increasing adoption and demand for digital financial services, driving growth in the wealthtech solutions market.

Leading companies in the wealthtech solutions market are actively innovating in portfolio-management software to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in July 2022, Bricknode, a Sweden-based wealthtech company, launched Investment Manager, a new portfolio management software application. This tool allows investors, including small family offices and corporate investors, to consolidate all their assets and liabilities, analyze investment performance, and manage portfolios effectively. The Investment Manager software is designed to streamline investment tracking, enhance performance analysis, and automate accounting processes, thereby offering comprehensive support for wealth management activities in the digital age.

In January 2022, FundThrough, a Canadian financial technology platform company, completed the acquisition of BlueVine for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is designed to bolster FundThrough's capabilities in embedded finance, strengthen its footprint in the US market, facilitate greater funding transactions, and enhance cash flow solutions for small businesses. BlueVine, headquartered in the US, specializes in providing invoice wealthtech solutions tailored for small enterprises.

North America was the largest region in the wealthtech solutions market in 2023. The regions covered in the wealthtech solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the wealthtech solutions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Components: Solution; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By End User: Banks; Investment Firms; Wealth Management Firms; Other End-Users

Key Companies Mentioned: JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Bank of America; Citigroup Inc.; Wells Fargo & Company; BNP Paribas

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes