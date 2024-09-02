Mobile Imaging Market To Reach $53,847.8 Million By 2030 Registering A CAGR Of 6.50% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global mobile imaging generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, dynamics, size, and important regions.

Key Takeaways:

The X-ray segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period.

The hospital & segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030.

Get Sample Report at:

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Mobile Imaging Market:

The following are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile imaging market:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes is on the rise globally. Chronic diseases often require regular imaging tests to monitor disease progression and to assess the effectiveness of treatment. Mobile imaging can provide convenient and accessible imaging services to patients with chronic diseases, regardless of their location.

Aging population: The global population is aging rapidly. Older adults are more likely to develop chronic diseases and to require regular imaging tests. Mobile imaging can help to meet the growing demand for imaging services from the aging population.

Technological advancements: Technological advancements are leading to the development of smaller, lighter, and more portable imaging devices. This is making it possible to provide mobile imaging services to patients in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.

Rising demand for non-invasive imaging: There is a growing demand for non-invasive imaging methods, as they are more convenient and less painful for patients. Mobile imaging can provide a variety of non-invasive imaging services, such as X-rays, ultrasound, and MRI.

Market Segmentation:

By SERVICE TYPE:

X-ray

CT scan

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammography

Nuclear Imaging

Others

By PATIENT TYPE:

Adult

Pediatric

By FACILITY:

Hospitals & clinics

Home healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Request for Customization:

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.

Leading market players:

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Alliance Healthcare Services

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Inhealth Group Limited

Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Insights Health Services Corp.

RadNet Inc.

Trident USA Health Services

Buy this Premium Research Report:

Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.