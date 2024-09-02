Sarens Strengths Its Senior Team In The Golden Triangle Area Of Texas To Meet Growing Demand From The Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sarens fleet crane in USA

With the addition of a new Depot Manager in Beaumont Sarens seeks to more easily identify the needs of its clients and provide an immediate response.

- Kevin Donovan, Sarens Beaumont Depot Manager BEAUMONT, TEXAS, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a context in which Texas continues to lead the nation and remains one of the strongest and most diverse economies in the United States, Sarens continues to consolidate its team with professionals of great experience and prestige in the sector to more easily identify the needs of its current and potential clients, and thus offer an appropriate and satisfactory response, regardless of the size or magnitude of the project.According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Texas economy again grew faster than the nation as a whole for the seventh quarter in a row, growing at a rate of 2.5% during the first quarter of 2024. The Texas economy is officially the 8th largest economy in the world, valued at more than $2.4 trillion.With the incorporation of Kevin Donovan as new Beaumont Depot Manager , Sarens, global leader and reference in crane rental services, heavy lifting and engineered transport, continues to reaffirm its commitment to the quality of service for its customers, which is also reflected in the continued investment in the renewal and improvement of its fleet of machinery and cranes, one of the largest and most important in the world.Donovan worked his way up from an apprentice to a crane operator, a salesman and he is now the depot manager, after the dispatch and operations at important projects such as in the SpaceX projects or many wind energy projects in South Texas and Oklahoma.The Texas Depot, which Donovan will coordinate, will carry out critical state and provincial infrastructure works, oil and gas and petrochemical plants projects. According to his words:“I find immense satisfaction in the multifaceted role that combines leadership, strategic planning, and hands-on problem-solving. The dynamic nature of my position offers a range of rewarding experiences”.Kevin Donovan is an expert in the selection and use of rigging equipment such as slings, chains, and hoists. He's got expertise in load calculations, rigging techniques, and securing loads to ensure stability and safety during lifting operations. He is also an experienced operator of various types of cranes, including tower cranes, mobile cranes, and overhead cranes and he is skilled in performing pre-operational inspections, conducting lift plans, and maneuvering cranes to position loads accurately while adhering to safety protocols.On top of this Kevin is also a master in safety and compliance with strong understanding of safety regulations and industry standards, including OSHA guidelines, consistently following best practices for preventing accidents and ensuring a safe work environment. Now, with his new position, he will demonstrate problem-solving and coordination skills by troubleshooting and resolving issues related to rigging and crane operations due to his proven ability to work collaboratively with other trades and team members to ensure smooth and efficient project execution.About his new incorporation to the team, Donovan commented:“I decided to join Sarens to pursue new opportunities for professional growth and development within the crane and rigging industry. Sarens offers a broad range of challenging projects and cutting-edge technologies that provide a unique platform for expanding my skills and expertise.”This incorporation continues in the line of human reinforcement that is being carried out in the different depots of the company in the USA. Recently, Sarens opened this new branch in Beaumont and another in Odessa, Texas, to offer a closer and more personalized service to its customers, especially in the industrial sector.

Sarens LeanFactor Team

LeanFactor Global Communication

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.