2Nd Test: Hasan, Nahid Put Bangladesh On The Verge Of A Series Sweep Against Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Sep 2 (IANS) Young fast-bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana took nine wickets collectively to put Bangladesh on the verge of a historic series sweep over Pakistan on day four of the second Test at the Rawalpindi here on Monday.

Mahmud picked 5-43 in 10.4 overs – his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, while Nahid claimed 4-44 – his best-ever figures in the format, as Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for 172. Chasing 185 to claim just their third series win outside home, Bangladesh were 42/0 in seven overs when play was stopped due to bad light.

Zakir Hasan (31 not out) and Shadman Islam (nine not out) were at the crease when dark clouds forced an early closure to day four. The weather forecast for Tuesday is not encouraging due to heavy rain being predicted, and both teams would be praying for the weather to be clear for varying reasons.

It was a day to forget for Pakistan's batting line-up yet again, as the majority of their batters fell in the pursuit of chasing wide balls. Resuming from 9/2, opener Saim Ayub (20) was the first batter to be dismissed, caught at mid-off against Taskin Ahmed. Shan Masood (28), Saud Shakeel (2), Babar Azam (11), Mohammad Ali (0), Abrar Ahmed (2) and Mir Hamza (4) didn't make much contributions as Pakistan suffered another collapse.

Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Salman Ali Agha (47 not out) put on 55 runs for the seventh wicket to lead Pakistan's recovery from 81/6 before Mahmud scythed through the lower order to dismiss the hosts for 172.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 274 and 172 all out in 46.4 overs (Salman Ali Agha 47 not out, Mohammad Rizwan 43; Hasan Mahmud 5-43, Nahid Rana 4-44) lead Bangladesh 262 and 42/0 in seven overs (Zakir Hasan 31 not out) by 143 runs