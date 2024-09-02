Several Explosions Occurred In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Kharkiv district, several explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters! ... Explosions in Kharkiv !” Syniehubov said in his post.

Russian overnight attack on: woman

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, at least five explosions occurred after 15:24.

According to the Air Forc , the region was attacked with guided aerial bombs.