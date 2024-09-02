ANAMA Discloses August Demining Report On Land Clearance And Discovery Of Munitions
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
The Demining Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has
announced its operational achievements for August in the
territories liberated from occupation, Azernews
reports.
According to ANAMA, 551 anti-personnel mines, 221 anti-tank
mines, and 27,872 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were detected.
Additionally, 7,135.1 hectares of land were successfully cleared of
mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
It should be noted that these efforts not only mitigate the
immediate dangers posed by unexploded ordnance but also contribute
to the long-term stability and development of the region.
According to estimates, approximately 1.5 million landmines were
buried in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by Armenians over
the past 30 years. The inaccuracies in the mine maps provided by
Armenia have hindered the demining process and continue to pose a
serious threat, particularly concerning human safety.
Since November 2020, there have been 377 casualties due to
explosive ordnance in Azerbaijan, including 69 fatalities and 308
injuries. Overall, more than 3,400 Azerbaijanis have been affected
by landmine explosions since 1991.
Tragically, many of these victims are civilians, including women
and children.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.