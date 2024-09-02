Seegene And Springer Nature Launch 'Nature Awards Mdx Impact Grants' To Innovate Syndromic PCR Diagnostic Assays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants in partnership with Seegene extends commitment to external innovation.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, announced today an extension of its strategic partnership with Springer Nature, a trusted provider to the global scientific community and the publisher of the prestigious scientific journal, Nature.



Homepage of the 'Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants' website, a global open call project for diagnostic assay development jointly conducted by Seegene and Springer Nature

Together, Seegene and Springer Nature launched 'Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants in partnership with Seegene', a new project for the development of diagnostic assays. The program empowers researchers worldwide to develop innovative diagnostic assays using Seegene's advanced multiplex PCR technology.

The global call for proposals builds on the success of the 2023 Open Innovation Program, which attracted 281 applications from 47 countries, with 26 submissions selected. With the launch of the second phase, Seegene and Springer Nature are setting the stage for even broader participation and innovation, furthering their commitment to democratizing molecular diagnostics.

This year's call invites scientists across the globe to directly propose product development ideas. Researchers are required to submit proposals featuring qualitative PCR-based analysis targeting human infectious diseases.

Selected final awardees will receive significant support, including research funding of up to USD 600,000 per project, as well as Seegene's provision of syndromic PCR assays, extraction assays, consumables, instruments, and relevant software necessary for their clinical research project.

The application deadline is December 2, 2024. The first evaluation will conclude in February 2025, followed by on-site evaluation and final deliberation. The final awardees will be announced in August 2025 with Nature Awards leading the submission and evaluation process. Seegene will manage overall program planning and onsite evaluations.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new phase with Springer Nature. The new programme reflects the strong global interest generated by last year's initiative." said Dr. Jik Young Park, Vice President and Head of Seegene's R&D Division. "We are committed to driving the development and commercialization of innovative syndromic PCR products that will originate from the visionary minds in the global research community."

"By allowing scientists to directly propose their ideas for product development, we anticipate expanding the range of innovation and ensuring that projects meet unmet clinical needs." said Marc Spenlé, Chief Operating Officer of Springer Nature. "Springer Nature will leverage its extensive network in the scientific community to foster robust participation and ensure the success of this collaborative program."

The Nature Awards MDx Impact Grants in Partnership with Seegene aim to accelerate open innovation and advance the commercialization of molecular diagnostics solutions for unmet clinical needs. Through this award program, Seegene and Springer Nature seek to shape a future where timely and accurate diagnoses help create a framework to create "Funds and tech to amplify PCR for a healthier world".

About Seegene

Seegene has 23 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to multiplex PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's multiplex PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar symptoms in a single tube and provide quantitative information on the infection profile to correlate with the progression of illness.

About Nature Awards

The Nature Awards is a global awards programme focused on driving the goals and values that matter most to research and wider communities: research excellence, integrity and transparency, impact, inclusivity, engagement, sustainability, and the importance of evidence in public life. Its diverse range of programmes recognise, reward, connect and celebrate researchers from all over the world who share its values and chase those goals. For more information on all Nature Awards programmes, please visit Nature Awards website .

About Springer Nature

Springer Nature opens the doors to discovery for researchers, educators, clinicians and other professionals. Every day, around the globe, Springer Nature's imprints, books, journals, platforms and technology solutions reach millions of people. For over 180 years its brands and imprints have been a trusted source of knowledge to these communities and today, more than ever, Springer Nature sees it as responsibility to ensure that fundamental knowledge can be found, verified, understood and used by Springer Nature's communities – enabling them to improve outcomes, make progress, and benefit the generations that follow.

