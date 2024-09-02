Water Treatment Chemicals Market To Develop At 3.30% CAGR Through 2031 Owing To Rising Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Water Chemicals size was valued at USD 32.14 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 33.20 billion in 2023 to USD 43.05 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing demand for potable water and increasing emphasis on wastewater treatment are projected to be key factors driving the water treatment chemical demand outlook. The imposition of stringent regulations and mandates for water treatment is also expected to boost sales of water treatment chemicals over the coming years. Development of bio-based and eco-friendly water treatment products remains the prime focus of all water treatment chemical companies going forward.

Water treatment chemical manufacturers are focusing on using natural materials to develop their products to stay compliant with modern sustainability mandates. Bans on the use of toxic chemicals to treat water are also pushing water treatment chemical companies to search for alternative products. Targeting underdeveloped and developing countries such as India, Brazil, Nigeria, etc. will offer lucrative business opportunities for water treatment chemicals providers across the study period and beyond. Developed countries are also projected to be highly rewarding markets for established water treatment chemical companies. Increasing awareness regarding clean water among people is also boosting the demand for water treatment chemicals going forward.

Top Player's Company Profiles in Water Treatment Chemicals Market

.Ecolab INC. (US)

.KEMIRA OYJ (Finland)

.BASF SE (Germany)

.Solenis (Us)

.Dow Inc. (Us)

.SOLVAY (Belgium)

.Nouryon (Netherlands)

.Veolia (France)

.SNF FLOERGER (France)

.Baker Hughes Company (US)

.ARXADA (Switzerland)

.Buckman Laboratories, Inc. (US)

.DORF KETAL (Germany)

.Feralco AB (Sweden)

.Hydrite Chemical Co. (US)



Production Expansion and New Acquisitions – Top Strategies for Water Treatment Chemical Providers

The following are the key Water Treatment Chemicals Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

.Thermax Ltd., a renowned Indian organization known for its environment and energy solutions announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, India. Opened in April 2024, the factory uses advanced technologies to create novel water and wastewater treatment solutions.

.CedarChem LLC, a globally renowned supplier of water and wastewater treatment products was acquired by Solenis Solenis, who is already a leader in specialty chemicals for the water-based industry, strengthened its stance in the global water treatment chemicals market with this move back in October 2023.

.Kemira Oyj, a globally known Finnish organization announced its ferric sulfate production capacity expansion plans in November 2023. The new production capacity will be operational in the third quarter of 2025 at its Goole facility in the United Kingdom. The company intended to capitalize on the growing demand for coagulants for water treatment in the United Kingdom.



Segments covered in Water Treatment Chemicals Market are as follows:

.Type

oCoagulants & Flocculants (Organic Coagulants [Polyamine and Polydadmac], Inorganic Coagulants [Aluminum sulfate, Polyaluminum chloride, Ferric chloride and Others], Flocculants [Anionic flocculants, Cationic flocculants, Non-ionic flocculants, and Amphoteric flocculants]), PH Adjusters & Stabilizers, Chelating Agents, Anti Foaming Agents, Biocides & Disinfectants (Oxidizing, Non-oxidizing, and Disinfectants), Scale Inhibitors (Phosphonates, Carboxylates/Acrylic and Others), Corrosion Inhibitors (Anodic Inhibitors, Cathodic Inhibitors), Others

.Source

oSynthetic, Bio-based

.Application

oBoiler Water Treatment, Cooling Water Treatment, Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, and Others

.End User

oResidential, Commercial (Hotels & Restaurants, Hospitals, Office Spaces, Swimming Pools and Others), Industrial (Municipal, Power, Oil & Gas, Mining & Mineral Processing, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper and Others)

Water treatment chemical companies are projected to opt for multiple strategies to maximize their business scope. Mergers, collaborations, product launches, acquisitions, and production expansion are some key strategies that most water treatment chemicals companies will be using in the future. Water treatment chemical companies are focusing on expanding their production capacity to keep up with the rising demand for potable water around the world. Established market players are targeting acquisitions to enhance their global market presence and quash the competition.

The global water treatment chemicals market has a lot of potential to grow but does not offer much opportunities for new companies. Established water treatment chemical providers hold sway over the majority of the market share owing to their extensive distribution networks and global production capabilities. Understanding the competitive landscape will be crucial for any water treatment chemical company to succeed in this market. Use of advanced technologies is also expected to present new opportunities for water treatment chemicals market players in the long run.

