AIR INDIA INTRODUCES ‘NEW AIR INDIA EXPERIENCE’ ON DELHI-LONDON HEATHROW ROUTE WITH TWICE-DAILY FLIGHTS ON FLAGSHIP AIRBUS A350 AIRCRAFT
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2 September 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, has introduced its brand-new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route. This twice-daily service is the first deployment of the ‘new Air India’ experience on long-haul flights and represents a significant milestone in the airline’s transformation program.
The Air India A350 cabin product includes a fresh three-class configuration offering full-flat beds in Business, a new Premium Economy experience and the latest generation seats in Economy. All guests enjoy the latest-generation inflight entertainment system offering more than 3000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by on board Wi-Fi*.
Guests in Business and Premium Economy will also enjoy updated amenity kits exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, as well as Air India’s new soft product – Vista Verve – with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding. Completing the experience, flight and cabin crew will don, for the first time, their new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms.
Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India, said: “The deployment of the flagship A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates Air India’s commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards and to going beyond just meeting customer expectations as we continue to grow and renew our fleet.”
Air India’s A350 aircraft feature 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements, and 264 spacious seats in Economy.
All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens that offer more than 3000 hours of entertainment content from around the world in 13 international and 8 Indian regional languages with a specific category for 100+ hours of content for kids.
With a menu that caters to both Indian and International palate, guests will be served delectable cuisine in an exquisite collection of chinaware with India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience.
Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes. The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week.
SCHEDULE OF A350 FLIGHTS ON DELHI-LONDON HEATHROW ROUTE
(FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2024)
