Nutricosmetics Market Size Statistics Will Surpass USD 13.8 Billion By 2034, At 6.7% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights forecasts that the global nutricosmetics market size will increase from US$ 7.6 Billion in 2024 to US$ 13.8 Billion by 2034 , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% expected over the next decade. Nutricosmetics Market Report Overview Nutricosmetics is a segment of the beauty and wellness industry that combines nutrition and cosmetics to promote skin health and overall well-being from within. These products, include dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages that are formulated with ingredients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and botanical extracts known for their benefits to skin health. Unlike topical cosmetics nutricosmetics work internally to support beauty and health by improving skin texture, reducing signs of aging, and promoting a healthy complexion.

Overview & introduction of market study

Revenue and CAGR of the market

Drivers & Restrains factors of the market

Major key players in the market

Regional analysis of the market with a detailed graph

Detailed segmentation in tabular form of market

Recent developments/news of the market Opportunities & Challenges of the Market Competitive Landscape: The Nutricosmetics Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive. Some of the Key Market Players:

S/N Companies 1. Nestlé S.A. 2. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 3. Amway Corporation 4. BASF SE 5. Danone S.A. 6. Kirkland Signature 7. Collagen Solutions Plc 8. SkinCeuticals 9. Oriflame Holding AG 10. Revolution Beauty 11. Juice Plus+ 12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. 13. BeautyStat Cosmetics 14. Perricone MD 15. The Hut Group (THG)

Analyst View:

The increasing focus on preventative health and wellness, along with rising consumer awareness about the benefits of nutritionally enhanced products is fueling the target market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Holistic Health

Consumer knowledge of the advantages of a holistic approach to health and beauty is rising. Nutraccosmetics are in high demand as a result of consumers' growing desire for goods that offer both health and beauty advantages.

Market Trends:

Rising Popularity of Natural and Organic Ingredients

The nutricosmetics market is being shaped by the shift towards natural and organic components. Customers are expecting formulations free of artificial chemicals and derived from natural sources as they get more picky about the products they use.

Segmentation:

Nutricosmetics Market is segmented based on Ingredients, Forms, Applications, and Regions.

Ingredient Insights

Vitamins is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as vitamins have long been associated with health and wellness, and their effectiveness in supporting skin health is well-established. This historical consumer trust translates into a high demand for vitamins in nutricosmetics.

Forms Insights

Liquid nutricosmetics is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the liquid form allows for greater flexibility in formulating and delivering a variety of active ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and herbal extracts. Manufacturers can create complex formulations that combine multiple beneficial components, catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Application Insights

Personal Care is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the increasing consumer interest in maintaining youthful and healthy skin has driven the demand for nutricosmetics in the personal care sector.

Recent Development:

In April 2024, Sabinsa Debuts Babchiol Retinol Alternative, Highlights Naturals and Nutricosmetics at New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC). Proscalpin (INCI: Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Liquid Endosperm (and) Emblica Officinalis Fruit Extract (and) Methylseleno Carboxypropylglutamine), a patented, clinically studied blend for healthy hair care, will be among the other naturally derived ingredients highlighted at the show. Additionally, natural skin care actives for UV protection and melanogenesis inhibition, respectively, will be showcased: PTeroWhite (INCI: Pterocarpus Marsupium Bark Extract) and Sabiwhite (INCI: Tetrahydrodiferuloylmethane).









Regional Insights



North America: The target market in this region is characterized by a diverse range of products, including collagen supplements, vitamins, and herbal extracts often integrated into personal care and beauty routines. Asia Pacific: In this region, the Nutricosmetics Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of beauty supplements and a rising middle class with higher spending power.

Browse Detail Report on "Nutricosmetics Market Size, Share, By Ingredient (Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, and Others), By Forms (Liquid and Solid), By Application (Personal Care and Health Care), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @

