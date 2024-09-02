Riyadh Development Company acquires real estate assets in capital increase deal

(MENAFN) Riyadh Development Co., a publicly traded entity on the Saudi stock exchange, has announced a major transaction involving the acquisition of two significant assets valued at 1.404 billion riyals. The deal, disclosed on Sunday, will be executed through a capital increase and the issuance of new shares to the seller, Remat Development Company. This strategic move is part of Riyadh Development Co.’s plan to expand its property portfolio by acquiring two plots of land in Riyadh—one measuring 787 thousand square meters and the other 214 thousand square meters.



Following this acquisition, Riyadh Development Co.’s capital will see a substantial increase of 31.6 percent, raising it from 1.778 billion riyals to 2.339 billion riyals. This capital augmentation is intended to facilitate the purchase and integrate the new assets into the company's holdings. As a result, the ownership structure will be adjusted, leading to a reduction in the percentage of ownership held by current shareholders from 100 percent to 76 percent upon completion of the transaction.



The company’s decision to expand its real estate investments reflects a strategic approach to growth and asset diversification. By acquiring these high-value properties, Riyadh Development Co. aims to enhance its market position and leverage its expanded asset base for future opportunities. The deal signifies a notable shift in the company’s financial structure and shareholder distribution, marking a pivotal moment in its ongoing development strategy.



