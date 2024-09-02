Bahrain to introduce minimum tax rate for multinational firms from 2025

(MENAFN) Bahrain has announced a significant fiscal policy change that will impact large multinational companies operating within the kingdom. Effective January 1, 2025, these companies will be subject to a new tax regime, as reported by the state news agency BNA. Under this new regulation, multinational corporations with global revenues exceeding 750 million euros, equivalent to approximately 828.23 million dollars, will be mandated to pay a minimum tax rate of 15 percent on their profits.



This move aligns Bahrain with international tax standards and reflects a broader trend among nations to ensure that large global businesses contribute a fair share to the economies in which they operate. The decision underscores Bahrain's commitment to enhancing its tax framework and addressing potential revenue gaps by targeting the significant earnings of substantial multinational entities.



The implementation of this tax rate is anticipated to have implications for the business environment in Bahrain, potentially influencing corporate financial strategies and investment decisions. As global tax regulations continue to evolve, Bahrain's new tax policy represents a proactive approach to maintaining fiscal stability and ensuring that major international companies are contributing adequately to the kingdom's economic growth.



