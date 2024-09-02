Muscle Stimulator Market Set To Reach USD 1,031.26 Million By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 3.2% | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing consumer demand for personalized healthcare solutions and rising innovations in wearable muscle stimulators propels the muscle stimulator growth. New York, USA, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview: The global muscle stimulator market size was estimated at USD 778.05 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 1,031.26 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Market Introduction: What is Muscle Stimulator? A muscle stimulator is a device that stimulates muscle contraction using electrical impulses. It is commonly used in physical therapy to strengthen weak muscles, improve blood circulation, reduce swelling, and reduce pain. During the treatment, a therapist places electrodes on your skin, which then generates electric impulses that mimic signals sent by the nervous system. These impulses cause the muscles to contract, which can help in recovery, enhancing muscle performance, or relieving pain from conditions like muscle spasms or injury. The most common types of muscle stimulators include transcutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS). Both forms involve similar processes, while physicians may recommend TENS or EMS depending on the injury or condition. Muscle stimulators can also help in treating various conditions such as spinal cord injuries, strokes, muscle control issues, and post-surgery muscle weakness. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report: Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 778.05 million Market value by 2032 USD 1,031.26 million CAGR 3.2% from 2024 to 2032 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019–2022 Forecast period 2024–2032

Key Highlights of Report:



Factors including the growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, the growing senior population, rising innovations in wearable technology, and the increasing popularity of muscle stimulators in athletes and fitness enthusiasts significantly drive the muscle stimulator market growth.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. Based on region, North America dominated the market in 2023.

Muscle Stimulator Market Key Players:



Compex (DJO Global)

Globus Corporation

Chattanooga (DJO Global)

TENS 7000

Omron Healthcare

Zynex Medical

Neurotech North America

iReliev

Beurer GmbH

Cefar Compex

Mettler Electronics

BioElectronics Corporation

StimuLAX Dorsal Health

Growth Drivers and Trends:



Personalized Solutions: Advanced muscle stimulators are being developed with smartphone integration, allowing users to customize settings, choose specific programs for pain relief, muscle strengthening, or recovery, and track their progress. These modern stimulators enable personalized solutions for better monitoring and more efficient treatment by healthcare providers. Thus, the growing trend towards advanced muscle stimulators integrated with smartphones, driven by rising consumer demand for personalized healthcare solutions, is fueling the muscle stimulator market growth.

Advanced Wearable Muscle Stimulators: Increasing emphasis on portability and the necessity for constant, on-the-go therapy alternatives has increased demand for advanced wearable muscle stimulators that are small, lightweight, and discreet. As a result, new wearable muscle stimulators are being introduced with wireless features, rechargeable batteries, and flexible electrodes, making them comfortable to wear under clothing. These innovations in wearable muscle stimulators are expected to accelerate market growth. Demand in Sports and Fitness Industry: Muscle stimulators are also increasingly utilized by athletes and fitness enthusiasts to boost their muscle strength and accelerate recovery times. The wearable muscle stimulator market demand is being driven by the rising adoption of modern muscle stimulators in the sports and fitness industry for performance optimization and recovery.

Which Region Dominates Muscle Stimulator Market Globally?

The market held the largest revenue share in North America owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare foundation, utilization of advanced medical technologies, and increased prevalence of acute pains and musculoskeletal disorders in the region. Additionally, the presence of leading market players and growing investments in healthcare research and development fosters market growth in North America.







Segmental Outlook:

Muscle Stimulator Market – Product Type Based Outlook:



Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation

Functional Electrical Stimulation

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Interferential

Muscle Stimulator Market – Modality Based Outlook:



Handheld Portable

Muscle Stimulator Market – Application Based Outlook:



Neurological Disorders

Pain Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Other Applications

Muscle Stimulator Market – End User Based Outlook:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Physiotherapy Clinics

Sports Clinics Home Care

Muscle Stimulator Marke – Region Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

