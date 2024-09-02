Cloud Microservices Market To Exceed Market Valuation Of USD 8.14 Billion By 2031 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Cloud Microservices will reach a value of USD 8.14 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Cloud Microservices architecture are flourishing businesses in different sectors towards a future of flexibility, speed, scalability, and control. These features offer businesses complete control of their processes. Microservices cuts down software into small, independent services, wherein each is accountable for certain business operations. This efficacy baked into microservices is propelling its demand. Moreover, the rising adoption of cloud computing is notably impacting the cloud microservices market growth. Download a detailed overview: Browse in-depth TOC on the "Cloud Microservices Market"

Benefits of Services offered to Businesses to Drive Services Segment

By component, the services segment held the maximum share of the cloud microservices market with a remarkable revenue share owing to the advantages of the services offered. Cloud microservices offer better computing power and resource control, which help customers scale every service on an autonomous base as per their requirements. The microservices framework enables businesses to create beyond independent services, besides establishing groups supporting every service and adopting a DevOps method. Conversely, the platform segment is growing at a speedy rate due to comprehensive solutions and managed services. Most cloud platforms offer better-managed services that lessen the operational burden on companies. They also offer integrated solutions that streamline the handling of microservices.

Growing Demand for Automation to Fuel Healthcare Domain

By application, the healthcare segment dominated the market and is projected to lead over the forecast period as well owing to rising automation demand that allows speedy deployment of various services. Also, notable proliferation of cloud microservices in medical sector because of the benefits that lower complexity of process and enhances better functionality of health services is also impacting the segment growth. On the other hand, the retail and ecommerce segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years owing to increasing scalability needs and rising need for agility and innovation. Retail and ecommerce companies mostly face variations in traffic during sales events and holidays, which demands better scalability, thus driving the segment growth.

Heavy Adoption of Cloud-Based Services in Different Industries to Propel North American Revenue Rates

North America held considerable share of the cloud microservices market in the past years and is expected to lead over the forecast period owing to the presence of established cloud architecture, growing adoption of cloud-based services in different industries, and improved technological competencies. In addition, the key focus on digital transformation and the presence of leading service providers will notably propel the market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is observed as the fastest-growing region as compared to other regions owing to speedy digital transformations witnessed in different industries. Moreover, the growing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices, growing number of SMEs and startups, and mounting internet penetration is fueling the market in the region. Also, growing investments in cloud and supportive government initiatives is further driving the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Cloud Microservices Market Insight

Drivers:

Increasing recognition of DevOps among businessesGrowing penetration of microservices architecture and digital transformationIncreasing adoption of advanced technologies in the developed economies

Restraints:

Complexity & Management IssuesCompliance and Security ConcernsHeavy Resource Consumption

Prominent Players in Cloud Microservices Market

The following are the Top Cloud Microservices Companies



Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

Pivotal Software Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

VMware Inc. SAP SE

Key Questions Answered in Global Cloud Microservices Market Report



What will be the estimated size of the Global Cloud Microservices Market by 2031?

Which is the leading application segment of the Cloud Microservices Market? What strategies are adopted by the players profiled in the Cloud Microservices Market?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (improved agility and speed, growing technological advancements, enhanced consumer experience), restraints (network latency, integration complexity, lack of skills), opportunities (acceleration of innovation, improved data analytics, personalization and customization), and challenges (data consistency and management issues, debugging and testing, legacy integration) influencing the growth of cloud microservices market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the cloud microservices market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the cloud microservices market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

