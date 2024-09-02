(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) On September 3, 2024, Mexico's will vote on a controversial judicial reform. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador proposed this reform.



It aims to overhaul the judiciary by allowing the public to elect judges and Supreme Court justices. López Obrador argues this change will ensure judges serve the people.



He believes it will reduce within the judiciary that finally gets necessary oversicght.



Brazilians may view Mexico with envy, given their own situation where the Supreme Court operates without oversight or checks on its power.



However, in Mexico, critics warn that this approach could undermine judicial independence.



The balance between necessary oversight and maintaining an independent judiciary remains a contentious issue.

Background and Context

This judicial reform is part of a broader set of constitutional amendments. López Obrador introduced these earlier in 2024. These reforms mark a transformative phase in Mexico's legal framework.



In addition, they address issues like labor rights, environmental protections, and judicial autonomy. The proposed changes have sparked significant debate.







This debate occurs both domestically and internationally. Critics fear the reform could disrupt the balance of power. They worry it might compromise the separation of powers.

Key Proposals

Election of Judges: The reform proposes electing judges, magistrates, and Supreme Court justices by popular vote starting in 2025.



This marks a shift from the current system. Currently, judges are selected based on merit and career progression.



Supreme Court Restructuring: The number of Supreme Court justices would decrease from 11 to 9. Their terms would shorten from 15 to 12 years.



New Judicial Bodies: The reform includes creating a Judicial Administration Body. It also proposes a judicial discipline tribunal. These bodies would oversee the judiciary's administration and discipline.

Electing and Overseeing Judges: Mexico's Bold Move or Democratic Gamble?

The reform has faced widespread opposition. Judges, judicial workers, and legal experts oppose it. A nationwide strike by federal judiciary workers began on August 21, 2024.



However, this highlights the level of resistance within the judicial sector. Internationally, organizations like the United Nations and Human Rights Watch have expressed concerns.



The governments of the United States and Canada share these concerns. They worry about the potential impact on the rule of law.



Advocates however argue that these countries and institutions fear Mexico's more democratic approach to judicial oversight might inspire similar movements, potentially disrupting their own power structures.



Globally, judicial elections are successful. Switzerland and Japan are renowned for their impeccable judiciary systems.



Since López Obrador 's Morena party holds a supermajority in Congress they will probably push the reform through without opposition support.



However, legal challenges have arisen, with some judges issuing injunctions to halt the legislative process that threatens their position.



While they cite concerns about judicial independence, it's likely that their primary fear is the imposition of necessary oversight.



When examining the Supreme Courts of Nicaragua, Venezuela, and recently Brazil, where there have been concerns about substantial judicial overreach and power imbalances, it is interesting to consider Mexico's approach.



This comparison suggests that Mexico's judicial strategies may offer valuable insights.

