Telangana Floods: Congress Under Fire As Videos, Photos Of Roads Caving In Amid Rainfall Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Incessant heavy rains continued to lash Telangana for the second consecutive day on Monday, causing widespread damage to and private properties in the state, running into thousands of crores.

Heavy rain led to large-scale flooding and waterlogging, along with massive disruptions to road and rail traffic.



The unrelenting heavy rains for the last two days have wreaked havoc, severely damaging electricity poles, power sub-stations, state and road highways, bridges, and culverts. The gravel under railway tracks in Mahabubabad, Khammam, and Warangal was washed away, and crops in lakhs of acres were submerged in flood water.









Meanwhile, the Paleru bridge that connects Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was closed off as the road caved in and water levels went up.

Many users shared videos on X (formerly Twitter) of bridges being washed away due to heavy rain in the state and shamed Congress party for poor infrastructure, accusing the party of corruption.





A user wrote, "This is a common thing during the rainy season that wherever there is a flood, the condition of the roads deteriorates. This is nothing new, but the propaganda that Congress does is only to show people that we are with them."

"Most corrupt state government is Telangana state government," another commented.

The Congress government has made a preliminary assessment and concluded that it will require over Rs 850 crore to repair damages and breaches caused to minor irrigation tanks, bunds, weirs, sluice, and canals alone.

Assessment of damages and loss caused to major irrigation projects, electricity supply and distribution network infrastructure, crops in lakhs of acres, state and national highways, bridges, culverts, and other govt and private properties is yet to be done.

Rain situation

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression that has been triggering heavy rains over the last two days across the shores of north and south Andhra Pradesh and Odisha moved northwestward to pass the southern state's coast early on Sunday near Kalingapatnam. About 90 km to the northwest of Visakhapatnam and 120 km to the east of Malkangiri, the weather system is focused over south Odisha and the neighbouring north and northeast of Andhra Pradesh.

An official stated, "During the next 24 hours, it is likely to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area as it moves west-northwestward across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh."