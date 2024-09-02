Old Sohail Khan Interview Stirs Controversy Smid Aishwarya Rai Affair

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Amidst rumors of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce, an old interview of Sohail Khan is going viral, where he is accusing Aishwarya Rai of cheating on Salman Khan. According to Sohail, Aishwarya was dating two people at the same time.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.