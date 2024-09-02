Firing Outside Singer AP Dhillon's House In Canada's Vancouver Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility: Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Shotting incident was reported outside Punjabi and AP Dhillon's house in Canada on Sunday.

The singer's house is located on Victoria Island in Vancouver.

According to reports, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for firing shots.

The gang has warned AP Dhillon to "stay within his limits or he will meet a“dog's death”, referencing his alleged connections with Salman Khan, reported India Today.

However, no official statement has been issued by the police.

The incident comes months after firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on April 14.



The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of ₹3 lakh.

The audio recovered by Mumbai Police from one of the arrested suspects in a firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence, also matched with the voice of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has filed a 1735-page chargesheet under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against six arrested accused and three wanted accused, including gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, on work front, AP Dhillon recently unveiled his highly anticipated new EP 'The Brownprint'.

Dhillon, renowned for his distinctive blend of Punjabi music and contemporary sounds, shared his EP 'The Brownprint' release details on his Instagram handle.