Bihar News: Union Minister Chirag Paswan Gets Speeding Challan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chirag Paswan, Union of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief, was recently issued an e-challan for going faster than the speed limit in Bihar.

The e-challan was issued after Paswan's car was reportedly found speeding through the newly installed e-detection system at a toll plaza in Bihar. He was travelling on a national highway from Hajipur to Champaran.

According to reports, the Bihar Department and traffic have issued more than 16,700 e-challans worth ₹ 9.49 crore in a week from August 7 to 15 through the new e-detection system.





| From zero to hero: The rise of Chirag Paswan

Out of the 16,755 e-challans, 7,079 e-challans were issued to vehicles registered in Bihar, while 9,676 challans were issued to vehicles registered in other states.

In Bihar, the e-detection systems have been installed at 13 toll plazas to detect violation of Motor Vehicle Act.

Recently, Chirag Paswan was unanimously re-elected as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president for five years at its national executive meeting in Ranchi.

“The national executive, in its meeting here, has re-elected me for the next five years,” Paswan had said.

| Chirag Paswan slams Rahul Gandhi on INDIA's promise to scrap Agniveer scheme

In Jharkhand, LJP (Ram Vilas) may contest the assembly polls either with national alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or on its own, Paswan had said.

“We have taken suggestions from the state units whether they want to contest the elections in alliance or alone in states where our organisation is strong... At the national level, we have an alliance with the BJP and we are a strong coalition partner of the NDA,” he had said.

“In the 2014 elections, we had a tie-up with the BJP for Vidhansabha polls in Jharkhand and contested the Shikaripara seat. If there is a respectable seat-sharing, we may go with an alliance or else we can go alone in the polls,” he stated.

Assembly polls are due in Jharkhand later this year.