Small Pet Select Launches The Most Environmentally Friendly Cat Litter On The Market

Hemp cat litter is a sustainable alternative to clay litter that is even more absorbent and has superior odor control.

This cat litter gives animal lovers a way to keep a highly disposable product out of landfills without compromising on functionality.

Hemp-Based Cat Litter and Other Products Utilize The Sustainability of Hemp

Hemp Cat Litter Improves The Environment Of Both Cats and Humans



Hemp is commonly farmed without pesticides due to its natural pest-resistant properties making hemp products cleaner for our animals to live with.

Farming hemp itself is great for the environment. Hemp absorbs 10 tons of CO2 per acre.

Hemp is 100% biodegradable and compostable. Composting hemp adds nutrients to the soil creating a natural fertilizer.

The cat litter you select may appear insignificant, but it has a substantial impact on the environment. Currently, we're discarding over 8 billion pounds of non-biodegradable cat litter into landfills each year.

Using a sustainable material for these products, like hemp-based litter, can make a huge difference on the environment and consequently the lives of wild animals!

Low-Dust Hemp Litter Cares For A Cat's Respiratory System

When clay dust is poured into a litter pan or kicked up by cats, dust particles get into the air. This can include silica dust which has been linked to respiratory disease in cats and humans. People with asthma or other pre-existing conditions are especially susceptible to this.

Hemp cat litter

has significantly less dust keeping the air our family breathes clean.

Hemp Cat Litter: Up To 5 Times More Absorbent Than Clay Litter

"When it comes to pet products, there's always room for improvement. The more we know the better we can provide, so we keep learning. We love running with ideas to see where they take us and our Hemp Cat Litter is one we are very proud of." - Bill Gordon, Small Pet Select

Since 2012, Small Pet Select has been applying innovation and sustainability to pet well-being. What started as a family's quest to find the best hay for a loved guinea pig, has grown into a company-wide determination to improve the pet industry and provide the best.



