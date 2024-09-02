JUARA Skincare And Ame De Lumiere Will Host An Exclusive Healing Retreat In Manhattan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attendees will receive one of JUARA's signature body creams in their goody bag, which contains natural ingredients that soothe and smooth the skin.

JUARA has frequently partnered with Mentari in the past to help stop human trafficking and empower women to come to their own light and be champions of their own future.

JUARA Skincare is excited to host the upcoming Pathway to Healing Retreat in collaboration with Ame de Lumiere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JUARA, a wellness and beauty company inspired by the ancient Indonesian wellness tradition of Jamu, is excited to host the upcoming Pathway to Healing Retreat in collaboration with Ame de Lumiere holistic consultancy. This exclusive retreat, which will take place on September 21, 2024, will be a transformative experience dedicated to self-love, self-healing, and self-care. The Pathway to Healing Retreat offers a unique and tranquil space for rejuvenation and personal growth, where attendees can explore holistic practices that benefit mental, physical, and spiritual wellness.

JUARA's commitment to holistic wellness and natural skincare is deeply rooted in the Indonesian practice of Jamu, a traditional system of herbal medicine that has been used for centuries. This retreat fully aligns with JUARA's mission to nurture both body and spirit through mood-boosting practices that infuse daily life with moments of joy and mindfulness. At the retreat, co-founder Metta Murdaya will lead a session on soothing self-massage based on the Indonesian Totok Wajah facial rejuvenation tradition. This practice focuses on reducing stress and promoting relaxation, offering participants a valuable skill they can incorporate into their daily lives.

Ame de Lumiere, a leading metaphysics and alternative healing business based in Singapore, will be co-hosting the Pathway to Healing Retreat alongside JUARA. At the retreat, Ame de Lumiere will be leading various healing practices, such as breathwork for self-care, ⁠⁠EFT for self-love, sound healing, heart healing, and journaling zentangle for mental release. These activities are often included in other wellness retreats hosted by JUARA and Ame de Lumiere.

Founded by Amelia Kang, Ame de Lumiere empowers individuals on their journey toward holistic well-being and spiritual growth. Amelia Kang is a metaphysician, psychic, and energy medicine practitioner with over 15 years of experience in practices such as feng shui, energy reading & healing, oracle card reading, sound healing, crystal therapy, and past life reading.

The retreat supports survivors of gender-based violence and trafficking through the outreach efforts of Mentari NY, as the retreat is designed to provide survivors with tools and practices that promote healing, resilience, and self-empowerment. Mentari, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of gender-based violence, is partnering with JUARA Skincare and Ame de Lumiere to facilitate this transformative experience.

The retreat will feature a variety of healing and self-care practices, including breathwork and sound healing, designed to help participants connect with their inner selves, release stress, and foster inner peace. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with others in a supportive environment that encourages shared growth for all. As part of the retreat, attendees will also receive a complimentary eco-friendly holistic wellness kit that will include a luxurious JUARA Body Crème, known for its nourishing formula that hydrates and revitalizes the skin. The retreat will also include a tea break and a nourishing dinner, providing participants with moments to relax and enjoy a wholesome meal in a serene atmosphere.

