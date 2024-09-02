OPIM X LIFE Korea To Launch First Engagement Fund For International Allocators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading fund platform, is

partnering with LIFE Asset Management, ("LIFE") to launch an offshore Cayman-domiciled fund, LIFE Korea Engagement Fund ("Fund"), .

The Fund's strategy will be similar to LIFE's local flagship fund, which is only available to Korean local investors.



LIFE's CIO and LIFE Korea Engagement Fund's Director Darren Kang opines that Korea has long been overshadowed by other countries like China and Japan. With the new value-up policies and improvements in the markets through engagement activism, Darren and the team can deploy tactical strategies to fill in the gaps in conventional value-investing.

"We are seeing a generational shift that has traditionally been absent in Korean history. This will attract global investors in the Korean markets," Darren said. "We want to be part of the change."

The Fund, scheduled to launch on September 2nd 2024, is a Korean equity focused engagement strategy fund specifically tailored to target opportunities in the Korean markets. It actively engages with portfolio companies to advocate for strategic changes that enhance shareholder value, including improved capital allocation and corporate governance. The portfolio will deep dive into companies that have been undervalued and have the willingness to improve company valuation through LIFE's engagement.

Unlike conventional activism, engagement strategy rather uses a friendlier approach.

Through a proven track record, LIFE Asset Management is the fastest growing hedge fund in Korea since establishment in 2021. LIFE's AUM grew from $260M at the end of 2022 to almost $1B today. Widely known as the first and largest engagement activist

in Korea, the unique team has diverse specialists from ex-investment banking, corporate succession/inheritance tax specialists, and industry titans with a large domestic network and corporate governance credibility.

Through this collaboration with OPIM, the Fund expects to gather investments globally from US, EMEA and Asia, further contributing to the new wave of interests in the Korean markets.

Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OPIM added, "Darren's strategy is the perfect example of why having boots on the ground and an experienced team will deliver outperformance time and time again. After their stellar performance in 2023 and outstanding records in 2024, LIFE's track record onshore is finally accessible to institutional investors offshore."

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong-based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 1 (dealing in securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of Wealthink AI-Innovation Capital Limited (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140).

About LIFE Asset Management, Inc.

Established in 2021, LIFE Asset Management is an asset management company based in Republic of Korea with a focus in engagement activism hedge fund strategy. Since establishment, LIFE has gained substantial reputation as a dominant player in value investing and engagement activism.

Incorporated under the laws of Republic of Korea, LIFE is licensed with Financial Services Commission of Republic of Korea for carrying out the activities of the Investment Manager, Investment Advisor and Investment Discretionary Manager. LIFE is managing 1.3T KRW (equiv. $1B) as of July 2024, positioning them as the largest engagement hedge fund in Korea.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM") This document, and the website of OPIM ( ) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Any trademarks, logos and related intellectual property rights in this document are either owned by OPIM or such other third parties. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched patnering with OPIM. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

