The first gathering of longevity clinics and institutes, wellness centres, and beauty and wellness brands, all converging to foster collaborations, inspire innovations, and strengthen the vital connection between beauty and health.

At the INNOCOS Summit 2025 we recognise that beauty is not just skin deep; it reflects holistic well-being. Consumers seek more than superficial solutions in today's fast-paced world - they yearn for sustainable beauty rooted in health and vitality. Our summit serves as a pivotal platform uniting skincare pioneers, longevity experts, spa professionals, supplement innovators, and wellness brands to explore the intersection of beauty and health. We aim to empower attendees to revolutionise their offerings and enhance their lives by fostering collaborative dialogue, showcasing cutting-edge innovations, igniting a sense of inspiration, and embracing new partnerships.

Gain valuable insight

The INNOCOS Summit facilitates discussion across the ecosystem including how to innovate, embrace digital and build an agile organisation, enabling you to thrive in this environment.

Pre-Conference Optimized Workshop-retreat

You will learn how to optimise your mind, body, and spirit. In this fully immersive and exclusive retreat location, we will learn how to maintain and care for our health through a perfect day, from when you wake up to when you go to sleep.

The host will speak about nutrition, psycho-thinking, sleep, and more. You will also have access to the latest biohacking technologies, food, a beautiful retreat location, upgraded lunch and dinner, beautiful surroundings, fantastic company, lectures, a goodie bag of biohacking products from our sponsors and more.

WHY ATTEND?

Get Ready to be blown away by the INNOCOS experience like no other. We're all about creating unforgettable moments that go beyond the ordinary. Our mission is to inspire you to live a more adventurous, joyful, and fulfilling life, and that's exactly what our events are designed to do. But it's not just about attending another conference. At INNOCOS, we value the power of personal connections.

We go beyond surface-level interactions and prioritize building deep, meaningful relationships among our attendees. You'll leave our events not only with new business connections but also with lifelong friends who will support and uplift you along your journey. With over a decade of expertise in the beauty industry, INNOCOS has become a trusted source for all things product innovation, marketing strategies, and retail advancements.

We're on the pulse of the latest trends in personalized cosmetics, e-commerce, marketing technology, AI, and augmented reality. We bring that extensive knowledge to our events, providing you with valuable insights and cutting-edge ideas to take your business to new heights. We're all about customized solutions that meet your unique needs. We're here to help you make powerful collaborations, connecting technology innovators, solution providers, and suppliers with brand sand retailers that can truly benefit from their expertise.

Our goal is to help you scale your business and achieve remarkable success. Get ready to dive into the world of INNOCOS, where unforgettable experiences, genuine connections, and expert guidance await. It's time to shape the future of the beauty industry and live a life that's truly extraordinary.

Agenda:

SUNDAY, MARCH 2, 2025

2:00 PM- 5:00 PM - WELLNESS WORKSHOP

At the heart of the INNOCOS summit, wellness is seamlessly integrated into its indoor-outdoor concept. The meticulously curated program offers diverse experiences, transcending traditional boundaries. From inspirational sessions to cutting-edge biohacking, soothing infusions to transformative mindfulness, attendees are immersed in a holistic journey that nurtures their well-being and reconnects them with nature's healing power.

Optimising Longevity through Science and Technology. Explore how advancements in science and technology can help individuals achieve their longevity goals. Discuss the role of data-driven self-experiments, nutrition, and cutting-edge technologies in promoting health and well-being.

7:30 PM - WELCOME RECEPTION AND SPEED NETWORKING

MONDAY, MARCH 3, 2025

9:00 AM - WELCOME

9:10 AM - OPENING KEYNOTE

Integrating Luxury Service and Cutting-Edge Skincare Science in Retail Experiences

Invited: Estee Lauder

9:30 AM - PRESENTATION

The Role of Personalization and Data

Explore the significance of zero- and first-party data in personalising the beauty and wellness experience. Learn how brands can use data to provide a top-notch customer experience, from quizzes to product recommendations.

Invited: EveLab Insight

9:50 AM - PRESENTATION

Unlocking the Power of AI

This keynote will explore AI's transformative potential in the beauty and wellness industry. We will discuss how AI-driven personalisation is revolutionising how brands connect with consumers and how AI innovations drive growth and innovation in the industry.

10:10 AM - COFFEE BREAK

10:40 AM - KEYNOTE/ PANEL

The Future of Consumer Experience: Trends and Strategies for Engaging the Next Generation

As consumer expectations evolve, staying ahead of trends and embracing innovative approaches will be key to success. This session will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the future of consumer experience, ensuring your brand remains relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Invited: Kate Garofalini Meltzer Head of Global SkinTech, Brand Marketing, Kenvue

11:00 AM - PRESENTATION/PANEL

Powerful Partnerships: Driving Innovation through Collaborations in Beauty and Wellness

11:20 AM - PANEL

Transforming Wellness, Spa and Longevity Clinics: Innovation and Strategies for the Future

Andrew Stanleick CEO Hydrafacial

Invited: Sarrah Hallock, Co-Founder, The Well

11: 40 AM - PRESENTATION

Navigating Consumer Trends and Market Dynamics for Future Generations

This comprehensive session will explore the essential elements of retail success by examining key consumer trends and market dynamics, focusing on the beauty and longevity markets. The discussion will explore how brands can strategically enter and thrive in competitive markets, innovate product development to meet evolving consumer needs and build strong brand loyalty. Additionally, the session will address the unique expectations of future generations, highlighting the importance of personalisation, sustainability, and technology integration.

Invited: Kate Garofalini Meltzer Head of Global SkinTech, Brand marketing Kenvue

12:00 PM - PANEL DISCUSSION

Adapting to Change: Strategies for Success in the Evolving Retail Landscape

Invited: Michelle Crossan-Matos, Chief Marketing Officer, Ulta Beauty, Debbi Hartley-Triesch EVP, GMM Beauty, Accessories & Home at Nordstrom Nordstrom

12:30 PM - LUNCH

1:40 PM - BRAINSTORMING SESSION

TBC

3:00 PM - COFFEE BREAK

3:30 PM - PRESENTATION/PANEL

The New Wave of Beauty and Wellness Creators: Insights from YouTube and Google

As video content becomes increasingly influential, understanding the strategies and trends within these niches is vital for brands and creators alike. This session will provide valuable insights into what beauty and wellness creators are posting, how they engage their audiences, the key search trends driving content consumption, the importance of accurate health and wellness education, and the emergence of a new type of beauty influencer doctors and estheticians.

Sam Mintz, Head of Video, Google

3:50 PM - PANEL DISCUSSION

Investment Opportunities in Beauty and Longevity: Analysing factors propelling growth and attracting investors.

4:10 PM - PANEL

Beauty and Longevity Startups Panel

Biohacking startups are pioneering the beauty industry's future by leveraging innovative technologies and scientific breakthroughs to create more effective and personalised beauty solutions. We will select startups that represent these trends and give them a platform to introduce themselves and their products to a panel of industry judges.

4:40 PM - AWARDS CEREMONY

Wellness & Longevity Choice Awards Winners Announcement

5:00 PM - NETWORKING RECEPTION

TUESDAY, MARCH 4, 2025

7:30 AM - BREAKFAST

9:00 AM - PRESENTATION

Unlocking Global Potential: Strategies for Beauty Brands

Invited: Pattern

9:20 AM - PRESENTATION

Supply Chain Solutions for Beauty Brand Success

9:40 AM - Panel: Translating human behaviours into your eCommerce strategy

10:00 AM - MORNING BREAK

10:30 AM - PANEL/ KEYNOTE

Innovations in Longevity Research

Join us for an engaging panel discussion on the latest innovations in longevity research. Our distinguished panellists will discuss the most recent advancements and trends in the field, including:

Our panellists, comprising leading researchers and thought leaders in the field of longevity, will provide valuable insights and engage in a dynamic discussion about the future of ageing research. Attendees will better understand the scientific advancements driving the quest for longer, healthier lives and the potential implications for individuals and society.

Alessandra Zonari Co-Founder, COO OneSkin

Invited: Christopher Gavigan, Founder and Brand Architect: Honest Co & Prima

11:00 AM - PRESENTATION

Understanding and Educating Customers: Adapting to Changing Consumer Dynamics

In this insightful case study session, the Co-Founder of One Skin will delve into the evolving landscape of consumer behaviour and the critical role of education in building trust and loyalty. Learn how One Skin has successfully navigated the challenges of understanding and educating its customers, adapting to their changing needs, and fostering a more informed and engaged consumer base.

Alessandra Zonari Co-Founder, COO OneSkin or a PANEL

Consumer Insights and Education: Strategies for Success

Join for an enlightening panel discussion focusing on the critical role of consumer insights and education in the beauty industry. This session will feature a detailed case study presentation by the Co-Founder of One Skin, highlighting the brand's journey in understanding consumer behavior and the strategies employed to educate and engage their audience effectively.

Alessandra Zonari Co-Founder, COO OneSkin

Invited: Jill Scalamandre Beekman 1802, Lach Hall Founding Partner, Executive Chair Marketing Vacation, Alicia L. Criner Global Head of Digital & Media Galderma

11:20 am - PANEL DISCUSSION:

The Future of Skin Regeneration: Unveiling Breakthroughs in Regenerative Medicine

Join for a compelling panel discussion that explores the intersections of health, beauty, wellness, and the latest ingredient breakthroughs in regenerative medicine. This session brings together leading experts and innovators who are at the forefront of transforming the beauty and wellness industries through scientific advancements and cutting-edge technologies.

Angela Caglia, Founder Angela Caglia; Donna Chang, CEO, Hope Biosciences; Bruce Werber, CEO, BioXtek Regenerative Therapeutics.

11:40 AM - PRESENTATION

Unlocking Radiance: The Role of Makeup in Longevity

12:00 AM - PANEL DISCUSSION

Exploring Innovations in Skin Longevity, Biotechnology, and the Pursuit of Ageless Beauty

Embark on a fascinating journey as we merge two insightful sessions into one dynamic panel discussion. Our distinguished panellists will unravel the scientific intricacies behind skin longevity and the timeless pursuit of ageless beauty. Join us to explore the cutting-edge technologies shaping skincare, gain transformative insights into customer practices, and redefine longevity expectations for the future of ageless beauty.

12:30 PM - END OF THE CONFERENCE

Speakers



Sam Mintz, Head of Video, Google

Alessandra Zonari Co-Founder, COO OneSkin

Angela Caglia , Founder Angela Caglia

Christopher Gavigan, Founder and Brand Architect: Honest Co & Prima

Jill Scalamandre Beekman 1802

Andrew Stanleick CEO Hydrafacial

Donna Chang , CEO, Hope Biosciences;

Bruce Werber , CEO, BioXtek Regenerative Therapeutics.

Kate Garofalini Meltzer Head of Global SkinTech, Brand marketing Kenvue Kelly Kovack , Founder, BeautyMatter

