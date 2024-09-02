President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of“Istisu” Substation In Kalbajar

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV “Istisu” substation, owned by“Azerishig” OJSC, in the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.