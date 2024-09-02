President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of“Istisu” Substation In Kalbajar
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV
“Istisu” substation, owned by“Azerishig” OJSC, in the Istisu
settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews
reports.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626506
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.