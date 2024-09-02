President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Construction Progress Of“Istisu” Treatment And Recreation Complex In Kalbajar District
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the construction
site of the“Istisu” treatment and Recreation Complex in the
Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.
MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626505
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.