عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Her Visit To Kalbajar District

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Her Visit To Kalbajar District


9/2/2024 7:21:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her social media accounts about her visit to the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

The post reads:“In beloved Kalbajar. 02.09.2024.”

MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626503


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search