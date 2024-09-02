Arab, Int'l Relations Council: Unity Vital To Support Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The Council for Arab and International Relations called for a solid and united Arab stance in support of Palestinians against the atrocious Israeli aggression, and for joining South Africa in the International Court of Justice, as well as Arab Summit on breaking the siege.

The council, chaired by Mohammad Al-Saqer, mentioned in press release on Monday, this genocide and forced eviction for the Palestinian people in Gaza and West Bank, is a blatant challenge to international unanimity condemning these fascist policies and practices.

Around 12 month since the beginning of the crisis, the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip reached catastrophic level, read the statement saying that number of martyrs reached 50,000 including those lost under the rubble, around 92,000 injured, and 1.7 million diseased.

Around 1.6 million Gazans currently sequestered in a 24 square km strip, without access to any basic necessities of shelter, water, food, or medicine.

The statement described the situation as the worst manmade humanitarian catastrophe in modern history, with three war crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and mass punishment, and yet countries that have advocated for human rights and democracy remain stagnant when faced with the legitimate rights of Palestinians.

This aggression a does not specific segment but the Palestinian people as a whole, it underscored.

The occupation would not have been emboldened to commit these heinous crimes if not for the failure of the international community and its double standards, allowing for the infringement upon sanctity of Al-Aqsa mosque.

The council asserted that the Israeli occupation will not be stopped unless with united Arab and Islamic measures, and with executing court rulings and United Nations resolutions.

It further indicated that while the Arab and Islamic community is cohesive, they are aspiring towards translating such cohesion practical tangible steps that truly pressurize Israeli occupation government. (end)

tm













MENAFN02092024000071011013ID1108626488