Congress Finalises 23 Candidates For 2Nd, 3Rd Phase Polls In J & K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Congress's central election committee Monday finalised list of 23 more candidates for 2nd and third phase for the upcoming assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters after the 4-hour-long meeting in New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee president, Tariq Hameed Karra, as per the news agency KNO, said that the discussion on 29 seats going to in 2nd and 3rd phases was held threadbare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were asked to share more details about one of the seat out of six going to polls in the 2nd phase and about five seats out of 23 going to polls in the 3rd phase,” Karra said.

He said 23 seats have been finalised including 5 for 2nd phase and 18 for 3rd phase and details for one of the seat sought by the CEC will be shared by this evening.

He also added that the list of candidates who are contesting in the 2nd phase will be announced this time.

Read Also J&K Youth Will Show Exit Door To 'Modi & Company': Kharge Alliance With NC A 'National Compulsion': Congress

Karra said they have told the CEC that further details sought by them for the five seats going to polls in 3rd phase will be shared through president's office only due to the engagements.

Congress has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. NC will contest from 51 seats while Congress will fight from 32 seats. Besides, there will be a friendly contest in five seats and also one each seat have been left for CPI (M) and Panthers Party.