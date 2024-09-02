(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Global Coagulation Database for the US, Europe, Japan - Supplier Shares and Strategies, 2023-2028 Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for 40 Hemostasis Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database provides the 2023 supplier shares, the 2023-2028 volume and sales forecasts for major coagulation tests, as well as comprehensive lists of companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test, including:



Activated Clotting Time (ACT) (1)

Activated Protein C Resistance

Activated PTT (APTT)

Alpha 2-Antiplasmin

Antithrombin III

Bleeding Time

D-Dimer

Factor II

Factor V

Factor V Leiden

Factor VII

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Factor Ixa

Factor X (Stuart Factor)

Factor Xa

Factor XI

Factor XII

Factor XIII

Fibrin Degradation Products

Fibrinogen

Fletcher Factor/Pre-Kallikrein Factor Activation

Heparin/Anti-Factor Xa

Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia

Lupus Anticoagulants

Plasmin

Plasminogen

Plasminogen Activator Inhib.

Platelet Function/Aggregation

Protein C

Protein S

Prothrombin Mutation

Prothrombin Time (PT)

Reptilase Time

Sickle Cell

TEG

Thrombin Time Von Willebrand's Factor Fav/Ag

Countries



France

Germany

Italy

Japan

Spain

UK US

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900