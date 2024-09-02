Global AI Summit (GAIN) Announces Headline Speakers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The Global AI Summit (GAIN) is set to bring together 300+ AI leaders in Riyadh to discuss the Now, the Next and the Never for AI.



Top speakers include

Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Julie Sweet (CEO, Accenture), Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group) and Dr. Marc Raibert (Founder, Boston Dynamics). GAIN will take place 10-12 September 2024 at the

King Abdulaziz International Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global AI Summit 2024 (GAIN), hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), is set to be one of the most important gatherings in AI this year and today announced its line-up of headline speakers. The summit, which aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy, is designed to foster global collaboration and explore the transformative potential of AI across industries.

The deliberations of over 300 speakers, including innovators, academics, executives, regulators and decision-makers from 100 countries worldwide, will be centered around the summit's theme: "Now, Next, Never". Sessions will discuss technology's transformative impact on people and communities, the real world benefits of AI, the technology's future trajectory and the ethical considerations necessary to ensure responsible AI development across all sectors.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of global speakers including Cristiano Amon (President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated), Nick Studer (President & CEO, Oliver Wyman Group), Dr. Marc Raibert (Chairperson, Boston Dynamics), Marcelo Claure (Founder & CEO, Claure Group), Julie Sweet (CEO, Accenture), Amandeep Gill (Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology, United Nations), Kathleen Kennedy (Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence), Alex Smola (CEO, Boson AI), Andrew Feldman (Founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems), Dr. Chris Miller (Director, Greenmantle), Caroline Yap (Global Managing Director, Google Cloud), Stefan Schnorr (State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport), Charles-Edouard Bouée (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners), Jonathan Ross (Founder & CEO, Groq) and Dr. Deepak Chopra (Founder, Chopra Foundation).

SDAIA's official spokesperson, Eng. Majed Al-Shehri, said:

"The Global AI Summit will be a landmark event in shaping the future of AI. The theme 'Now, Next, Never' is especially pertinent as it challenges us to consider the immediate implications, future innovations, and the ethical responsibilities that come with the rapid advancement of AI technologies. This is a technology that is hugely promising, but as we innovate, we also cannot afford to get it wrong. It is essential that AI integration is sustainable and for the betterment of society.

"The strong presence of global leaders, especially from the consulting industry, highlights AI's pivotal role in business transformation and global innovation, and their commitment to collaboration as we seek to resolve the many questions that this technology raises."

Notes to Editors:

For more information about the GAIN Summit, please visit:



Further Speakers include:





Nick

Studer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Wyman Group

Marcelo Claure, Founder & CEO, Claure Group

Julie Sweet, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

Dr Marc

Raibert, Founder and former CEO of Boston Dynamics and Executive Director, The AI Institute

Cristiano Amon, President & CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated

Alex Smola, CEO, Boson AI

Dr. Chris Miller, Director,

Greenmantle

Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, House of Lords, UK Parliament

Professor Simon See, Professor, Coventry University and Global Head

Nvidia AI Technology Centre NVIDIA

Charles-Edouard Bouée, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Adagia Partners

Kathleen Kennedy, Executive Director, MIT Center for Collective Intelligence

Antony Cook, Deputy General Counsel, Microsoft

Tanuj Bhojwani, Head, People+AI

Stefan Schnorr, State Secretary, German Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport

Dr. Fang Xu, AI Lead, Deutsche Telekom

Dr.

Amandeep Singh-Gill, Secretary-General's Envoy for Technology, United Nations

Andrew Feldman, Co-founder & CEO, Cerebras Systems

Dr. Jake

P. Taylor-King, Co-founder, Relation

Dr. Seth

Dobrin, CEO, Qantm AI

Dr. Eva-Marie

Muller-Stuler, Data & AI Leader, EY

Jason Pontin, General Partner, DCVC

Dr.

Samer Al Moubayed, Co-founder & CEO, Furhat Robotics

Dr. Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer, WPP

Alain Le

Couédic, Senior Partner, Artificial Intelligence Quartermaster (AIQ)

Kok-Chin Tay, Chairman, Smart Cities Network

Omar Christidis, CEO & Founder, Arabnet

Paul Bloch, President & Co-founder, DDN Storage

Prof. Abdulmotaleb El Saddik, University of Ottawa

Prof. James Doty, Founder & Director, Stanford University Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education

Prof. Nick Jennings, Vice-Chancellor & President,

Loughborough University

Martin

Kon, President & COO, Cohere

Hassan Sawaf, Founder & CEO, aiXplain

Dr. Michael May, Head of Data Analytics & AI, Siemens AG

Dr. Kevin Knight, Chief Scientist,

Threeven Labs

Dr. Jean Nehme, Co-founder, Digital Surgery

Dr. David Leslie, Professor & Director of Ethics & Responsible Innovation Research, The Alan Turing Institute

Caroline Yap, Global Managing Director, Google Cloud

Antoine

Blondeau, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Alpha Intelligence Capital

Dr. Joanna Soroka, Principal, Hitachi Ventures

Dr. Richard

Benjamins, Co-CEO, RAIght

Fahad Khan, Deputy Department Chair, MBZUAI

Gordon Gould, Co-CEO, NewAtlantis

Kate Kallot, CFO & Founder, Amini

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cropin Technology

Laetitia Cailleteau, Managing Director & EAMA Responsible AI Lead, Accenture

Lorena Puica, Founder & CEO, syd

Priya Nagpurkar, Vice President, IBM Research

Prof. Graham Ball,

PhD FRSB, CSO, Intelligent Omics Ltd

Prof. Jiebo Luo, Professor, University of Rochester

Prof. Mohan Kankanhalli, Director, NUS AI Institute

Prof.

Rajesh Balan, Professor, Singapore Management University

Prof.

Yuan Qi, Founder, INF

Ramzi Rizk, Founder & Angel Investor, Rizky Ventures

Saad Toma, General Manager, IBM Middle East & Africa Prof. Alan

Smeaton, Professor, Dublin City University

For a list of other confirmed speakers, please visit:





SOURCE Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)